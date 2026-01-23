COVID-19 Vaccine

There are 2 SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 used in the United States. There are 2 SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 used in the United States.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain viral antigen but rather deliver a small, synthetic piece of mRNA that encodes for the desired target antigen (the spike protein). After being taken up by cells of the immune system, the vaccine mRNA degrades after instructing the cell to produce viral antigen. The antigen is then released and triggers the desired immune response to prevent severe infection upon subsequent exposure to the actual virus.

There is 1 SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine for COVID-19 used in the United States.

The spike protein vaccine contains a recombinant form of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which then triggers the desired immune response.