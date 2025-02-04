If cancer has spread beyond the prostate gland, cure is unlikely; systemic treatment aimed at decreasing or limiting tumor extent is usually given (6).

Patients with a locally advanced tumor or metastases may benefit from androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) by castration, either surgically with bilateral orchiectomy or medically with either luteinizing hormone–releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists or antagonists, with or without radiation therapy. LHRH agonists include leuprolide, goserelin, triptorelin, histrelin, and buserelin, whereas LHRH antagonists include parenteral degarelix and oral relugolix. LHRH antagonists lower the testosterone level more rapidly than LHRH agonists. LHRH agonists and LHRH antagonists usually reduce serum testosterone almost as much as bilateral orchiectomy. Androgen-receptor targeted therapies (abiraterone acetate with prednisone, enzalutamide, apalutamide, darolutamide) or chemotherapy (docetaxel) can be given in combination with ADT; choice of therapy is determined by volume of metastatic disease and patient comorbidities.

All androgen-deprivation treatments cause loss of libido and erectile dysfunction and may cause hot flushes. LHRH agonists may cause PSA levels to increase temporarily. Some patients benefit from adding antiandrogens (eg, flutamide, bicalutamide, nilutamide, cyproterone acetate [not available in the United States]) for total androgen blockade. Combined androgen blockade usually refers to LHRH agonists plus antiandrogens, but its benefits appear minimally better than those of an LHRH agonist (or LHRH antagonist or orchiectomy) alone. Another approach is intermittent androgen blockade, which purports to delay emergence of androgen-independent prostate cancer and helps to limit some adverse effects of androgen deprivation. Total androgen ablation is given until PSA levels are reduced (usually to undetectable levels), then stopped. Treatment is started again when PSA levels rise above a certain threshold, although the ideal threshold is not yet defined. The optimal schedules for treatment and time-off treatment have not been determined and vary widely among practitioners.

Androgen deprivation may impair quality of life significantly (eg, self-image, attitude toward the cancer and its treatment, energy levels) and cause osteoporosis, anemia, and loss of muscle mass with long-term treatment. Exogenous estrogens are rarely used because they have a risk of cardiovascular and thromboembolic complications.

Hormonal therapy is effective in metastatic prostate cancer for a limited amount of time. Cancer that progresses (indicated by an increasing PSA level) despite a testosterone level consistent with castration (< 50 ng/dL [1.74 nmol/L]) is classified as castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) can be further classified as M0 (nonmetastatic) CRPC or M1 (metastatic) prostate cancer. An increasing PSA despite low testosterone and absence of lesions on CT or bone scan is called nonmetastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Risk of metastases is high.

Treatments that prolong survival in metastatic prostate cancer include (6):

Docetaxel (a taxane chemotherapy drug)

Sipuleucel-T (a patient-derived vaccine designed to induce immunity against prostate cancer cells)

Abiraterone (which blocks androgen synthesis in the tumor as well as in the testes and adrenal glands)

Enzalutamide, darolutamide, apalutamide (which block binding of androgens to their receptors)

Cabazitaxel (a taxane chemotherapy agent that may have activity in tumors that have become resistant to docetaxel)

Radium-233 (which emits alpha radiation, recently found to prolong survival as well as prevent complications due to bone metastases in men with CRPC)

External beam radiation therapy (EBRT)

PARP (poly [ADP-ribose]) inhibitors (olaparib, rucaparib), which appear active when used as monotherapy in patients with mCRPC and BRCA1/2 and other mutations. The PARP inhibitor talazoparib is available in combination with enzalutamide, whereas olaparib and niraparib are now also used in combination with abiraterone/prednisone in men with BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (6).

Immunotherapy (pembrolizumab) in men with microinstability-high (MSI-H) or deficient DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) prostate cancer.

Lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan, which specifically targets a molecule on the surface of prostate cancer cells and is given with a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive PET/CT scan.

Choice of treatment may involve many factors, and few data may be available to help predict results; thus familiarity with current clinical trials, patient education, and shared decision-making are recommended.

At this time, even in patients with newly diagnosed castration-sensitive disease, it is recommended that those with good functional status be treated with triplet therapy consisting of a combination of ADT + docetaxel + abiraterone acetate or darolutamide. Alternatively, they can be treated with doublet therapy that includes ADT + abiraterone acetate, apalutamide, or enzalutamide. External beam radiation therapy is also recommended along with these drugs in men with low-volume metastatic disease burden at the time of diagnosis.

As patients progress and become castration-resistant or fail initial lines of therapy, other therapies may be initiated while continuing patients on ADT. These include androgen receptor-targeted agents, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, PARP inhibitors, or targeted radionucleotide therapy. In addition, pan-cancer, tumor-agnostic treatments can be considered for patients with actionable mutations, such as the use of pembrolizumab for any patients with a solid tumor with microinstability-high (MSI-H) or deficient DNA mismatch repair (dMMR).

To help treat and prevent complications due to bone metastases (eg, pathologic fractures, pain, spinal cord compression), an osteoclast inhibitor (eg, denosumab, zoledronic acid) can be used. All men on ADT should be given vitamin D and calcium supplements with the selective use of DEXA scans to detect osteoporosis or osteopenia. Weight-bearing exercise may also help maintain weight, bone density, muscle mass, and core strength. Traditional external beam radiation therapy has been used to treat individual bone metastases.