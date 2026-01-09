Hyperthyroidism may result from increased synthesis and secretion of thyroid hormones (thyroxine [T4] and triiodothyronine [T3]) from the thyroid, caused by thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulin (TSI) or by autonomous thyroid hyperfunction. It can also result from excessive release of thyroid hormone from the thyroid without increased synthesis. Such release is commonly caused by the destructive changes of various types of thyroiditis.

The most common causes of hyperthyroidism include:

Graves disease

Multinodular goiter

Single, autonomous, hyperfunctioning "hot" nodule

Thyroiditis

Graves disease (toxic diffuse goiter), the most common cause of hyperthyroidism, is characterized by hyperthyroidism and one or more of the following:

Goiter

Exophthalmos

Infiltrative dermopathy

Graves disease is caused by an autoantibody (TSI) against the thyroid receptor for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH); unlike most autoantibodies, which are inhibitory, this autoantibody is stimulatory, thus causing continuous synthesis and secretion of excess T4 and T3. Graves disease (like Hashimoto thyroiditis) sometimes occurs with other autoimmune disorders, including type 1 diabetes mellitus, vitiligo, premature graying of hair, pernicious anemia, systemic rheumatic disease, and polyglandular deficiency syndrome. Heredity increases the risk of Graves disease, although the genes involved are unknown.

The pathogenesis of infiltrative ophthalmopathy (responsible for the exophthalmos in Graves disease) is poorly understood but may result from immunoglobulins directed to the TSH receptors in the orbital fibroblasts and fat that result in release of proinflammatory cytokines, inflammation, and accumulation of glycosaminoglycans. Ophthalmopathy may also occur before the onset of hyperthyroidism or as late as 20 years afterward and frequently worsens or abates independently of the clinical course of hyperthyroidism. Typical ophthalmopathy in the presence of normal thyroid function is called euthyroid Graves disease (see photo Eye Manifestations of Graves Disease—Exophthalmos ).

Toxic solitary or multinodular goiter (Plummer disease) sometimes results from TSH receptor gene mutations causing continuous thyroid activation. Patients with toxic nodular goiter have none of the autoimmune manifestations or circulating antibodies observed in patients with Graves disease. Also, in contrast to Graves disease, toxic solitary and multinodular goiters usually do not remit.

Inflammatory thyroid disease (thyroiditis) includes subacute granulomatous thyroiditis, Hashimoto thyroiditis, and silent lymphocytic thyroiditis, a variant of Hashimoto thyroiditis. Hyperthyroidism is more common in subacute granulomatous thyroiditis and results from destructive changes in the gland and release of stored hormone, not from increased synthesis. Hypothyroidism may follow.

Inappropriate TSH secretion is a rare cause. Patients with primary hyperthyroidism have undetectable TSH levels. However, TSH levels are detectable in patients with a TSH-secreting anterior pituitary adenoma or with pituitary resistance to thyroid hormone, in whom TSH levels are high. The TSH produced in both of these pituitary disorders is biologically more active than normal TSH. An increase in the alpha-subunit of TSH in the blood (helpful in differential diagnosis) occurs in patients with a TSH-secreting pituitary adenoma.

Medication-induced hyperthyroidism can result from amiodarone, checkpoint inhibitors used in cancer therapy, alemtuzumab used in treatment of multiple sclerosis, or interferon-alfa, which may induce thyroiditis with hyperthyroidism and other thyroid disorders. Although more commonly causing hypothyroidism, lithium can rarely cause hyperthyroidism. Patients receiving these medications should be closely monitored. can result from amiodarone, checkpoint inhibitors used in cancer therapy, alemtuzumab used in treatment of multiple sclerosis, or interferon-alfa, which may induce thyroiditis with hyperthyroidism and other thyroid disorders. Although more commonly causing hypothyroidism, lithium can rarely cause hyperthyroidism. Patients receiving these medications should be closely monitored.

Thyrotoxicosis factitia is hyperthyroidism resulting from intentional or accidental overingestion of thyroid hormone.

Excess iodine ingestion causes hyperthyroidism with a low thyroid radioactive iodine uptake. It most often occurs in patients with underlying nontoxic nodular goiter (especially older patients) who are given medications that contain iodine (eg, amiodarone) or who undergo radiologic studies using iodine-rich contrast agents. The etiology may be that the excess iodine provides substrate for functionally autonomous (ie, not under TSH regulation) areas of the thyroid to produce hormone. Hyperthyroidism usually persists as long as excess iodine remains in the circulation. causes hyperthyroidism with a low thyroid radioactive iodine uptake. It most often occurs in patients with underlying nontoxic nodular goiter (especially older patients) who are given medications that contain iodine (eg, amiodarone) or who undergo radiologic studies using iodine-rich contrast agents. The etiology may be that the excess iodine provides substrate for functionally autonomous (ie, not under TSH regulation) areas of the thyroid to produce hormone. Hyperthyroidism usually persists as long as excess iodine remains in the circulation.

Hydatidiform mole (molar pregnancy) and choriocarcinoma produce high levels of serum human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a weak thyroid stimulator. Levels of hCG are highest during the first trimester of pregnancy and result in the decrease in serum TSH and mild increase in serum free T4 sometimes observed at that time. The increased thyroid stimulation may be caused by increased levels of partially desialated hCG, an hCG variant that appears to be a more potent thyroid stimulator than more sialated hCG. Hyperthyroidism in molar pregnancy, choriocarcinoma, and hyperemesis gravidarum is transient; normal thyroid function resumes when the molar pregnancy is evacuated, the choriocarcinoma is appropriately treated, or the hyperemesis gravidarum abates.

Nonautoimmune autosomal dominant hyperthyroidism manifests during infancy. It results from mutations in the TSH receptor gene that produce continuous thyroid stimulation.

Metastatic thyroid cancer is a possible cause. Overproduction of thyroid hormone occurs rarely from functioning metastatic follicular carcinoma, especially in pulmonary metastases.

Struma ovarii develops when ovarian teratomas contain enough thyroid tissue to cause true hyperthyroidism. Radioactive iodine uptake occurs in the pelvis, and uptake by the thyroid is usually suppressed.

Risk factors associated with hyperthyroidism include: female sex, older age, and smoking (1).