The hallmark of type 1 diabetes is:

Autoimmune pancreatic beta-cell destruction leading to insufficient insulin production

Type 1 accounts for 5 to 10% of all cases of diabetes mellitus (1).

In type 1 diabetes mellitus, insulin production is absent or severely deficient because of autoimmune pancreatic beta-cell destruction, possibly triggered by an environmental exposure in people who are genetically susceptible. Destruction progresses subclinically over months or years until beta-cell mass decreases to the point that insulin concentrations are no longer adequate to control plasma glucose levels. Type 1 diabetes generally develops in childhood or adolescence and is most common form diagnosed before age 20 years; however, it can also develop in adults (2, 3).

Susceptibility genes include those within the major histocompatibility complex (MHC)—especially the DR3-DQ2.5 and DR4-DQ8 haplotypes, which are present in > 90% of patients younger than 30 years with type 1 diabetes mellitus—and those outside the MHC, which seem to regulate insulin production and processing and confer risk of diabetes mellitus in concert with MHC genes (4). Susceptibility genes are more common among some populations than among others and explain the higher prevalence of type 1 diabetes in people with ancestry from certain areas (eg, Scandinavians, Sardinians).

Autoantigens include glutamic acid decarboxylase, insulin, proinsulin, insulinoma-associated protein, zinc transporter ZnT8, and other proteins in beta cells (4). It is thought that these proteins are exposed or released during normal beta-cell turnover or beta-cell injury (eg, due to infection), activating primarily a T cell‒mediated immune response that results in beta-cell destruction (insulitis). Glucagon-secreting alpha cells remain unharmed. Antibodies to these autoantigens (generally called islet cell autoantibodies), which can be detected in serum, seem to be a response to (not a cause of) beta-cell destruction.

Several viruses (especially coxsackievirus and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 [SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19], as well as congenital cytomegalovirus and rubella, and potentially retroviruses) have been linked to the onset of type 1 diabetes (5, 6, 7, 8, 9). Viruses may directly infect and destroy beta cells, or they may cause beta-cell destruction indirectly by exposing autoantigens, activating autoreactive lymphocytes, mimicking molecular sequences of autoantigens that stimulate an immune response (molecular mimicry), or other mechanisms.

Diet may also be a factor. Intake of cow's milk, oats, gluten, and dietary fiber during infancy is associated with an increased risk of type 1 diabetes (10, 11). Weaker associations are seen with sugar and carbohydrate intake, vitamin D supplementation, nitrite, and protein and the development of type 1 diabetes. Mechanisms for these associations are unclear. Protective dietary factors include later introduction of cow's milk, gluten, and fruit (for cow's milk, after 2 to 3 months; for gluten, after 3 to 6 months; for fruit, after 4 to 6 months).

Autoimmune diabetes can develop in adulthood (called latent autoimmune diabetes of adulthood [LADA]) and is often more slowly progressive than childhood type 1 diabetes.

Some cases of type 1 diabetes do not appear to be autoimmune in nature and are considered idiopathic.