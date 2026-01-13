Primary Adrenal Insufficiency (Addison Disease)

Provocative testing

Primary adrenal insufficiency is diagnosed by showing failure of exogenous ACTH to increase serum cortisol.

Secondary adrenal insufficiency is diagnosed by a prolonged ACTH stimulation test, glucagon stimulation test, or insulin tolerance test.

If adrenal crisis is suspected, confirmation of primary adrenal insufficiency by ACTH stimulation testing is deferred until the patient has recovered.

In ACTH stimulation testing, cosyntropin (synthetic ACTH) 250 mcg IV or IM is administered. Patients taking glucocorticoids or spironolactone should not take them on the day of the test. , cosyntropin (synthetic ACTH) 250 mcg IV or IM is administered. Patients taking glucocorticoids or spironolactone should not take them on the day of the test.

The patient's serum cortisol levels are measured at baseline and 30 and 60 minutes after administration of cosyntropin. Normal preinjection serum cortisol levels vary somewhat depending on the laboratory assay (the normal range should be verified for the laboratory used), but typically range from 5 to 25 mcg/dL (138 to 690 nmol/L). Patients with primary adrenal insufficiency have low or low-normal preinjection values that do not rise above a peak value of 15 to 18 mcg/dL (414 to 497 nmol/L) at 30 minutes. levels are measured at baseline and 30 and 60 minutes after administration of cosyntropin. Normal preinjection serum cortisol levels vary somewhat depending on the laboratory assay (the normal range should be verified for the laboratory used), but typically range from 5 to 25 mcg/dL (138 to 690 nmol/L). Patients with primary adrenal insufficiency have low or low-normal preinjection values that do not rise above a peak value of 15 to 18 mcg/dL (414 to 497 nmol/L) at 30 minutes.

If peak cortisol levels are < 18 mcg/dL (500 nmol/L) at 30 or 60 minutes, adrenal insufficiency is likely (the exact threshold value is assay-dependent) (1).

A subnormal response to cosyntropin may also occur in secondary adrenal insufficiency. However, because pituitary failure may cause adrenal atrophy (and hence failure to respond to ACTH), if pituitary disease is suspected, the patient may need to be primed with long-acting ACTH 1 mg IM once a day for 3 days before the ACTH stimulation test. After such priming, there should be a normal response to the test with a rise in serum cortisol to > 20 mcg/dL (> 552 nmol/L), although this threshold is assay dependent.

A prolonged ACTH stimulation test (sampling for 24 hours) may be used to diagnose secondary (or tertiary, ie, hypothalamic) adrenal insufficiency. Cosyntropin 1 mg IM is given, and cortisol is measured at baseline and then at intervals after injection for 24 hours, typically at 1, 6, 12, and 24 hours. With secondary adrenal insufficiency, cortisol levels are subnormal levels at 30 and 60 minutes but gradually rise to normal over 24 hours. However, this test is rarely used as reliance is very much on plasma ACTH levels. (sampling for 24 hours) may be used to diagnose secondary (or tertiary, ie, hypothalamic) adrenal insufficiency. Cosyntropin 1 mg IM is given, and cortisol is measured at baseline and then at intervals after injection for 24 hours, typically at 1, 6, 12, and 24 hours. With secondary adrenal insufficiency, cortisol levels are subnormal levels at 30 and 60 minutes but gradually rise to normal over 24 hours. However, this test is rarely used as reliance is very much on plasma ACTH levels.

Serum cortisol levels are similar for the first hour in both the short (30 to 60 minutes) and prolonged ACTH stimulation tests. However, in primary adrenal insufficiency there is no further rise in cortisol levels after 60 minutes. In secondary and tertiary adrenal insufficiency, cortisol levels continue to rise for ≥ 24 hours.

In the glucagon stimulation test, plasma ACTH and cortisol levels fail to rise in response to glucagon in patients with secondary adrenal insufficiency.

In the insulin tolerance test,, ACTH and cortisol fail to rise in response to enough intravenous regular insulin to cause a reduction in blood glucose to a critical level. The tolerance test carries a risk for hypoglycemic seizure and is not recommended in patients suspected of having severe adrenal insufficiency unless undertaken after a period of glucocorticoid replacement.