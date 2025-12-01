Overview of Diabetes Mellitus

Diabetes mellitus is suggested by typical symptoms and signs and confirmed by measurement of plasma glucose (1, 2). It is often detected through screening.

Diabetes is diagnosed when one of the following is present:

Glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1C) ≥ 6.5% (≥ 48 mmol/mol)

Fasting plasma glucose (FPG) level ≥ 126 mg/dL (≥ 7.0 mmol/L)

2-hour glucose tolerance test (OGTT) ≥ 200 mg/dL (≥ 11.1 mmol/L)

Random glucose ≥ 200 mg/dL (≥ 11.1 mmol/L) with symptoms of hyperglycemic or hypoglycemic crisis

The diagnosis of diabetes is classified into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, or other forms of diabetes based on the patient presentation as well as genetic, immunologic, and contextual factors (1).

HbA1C is a form of hemoglobin that is chemically attached to a sugar that increases with blood glucose and has a validated relationship with average glucose level over the preceding 3 months. HbA1C measurements are included in the diagnostic criteria for diabetes:

HbA1C ≥ 6.5% (≥ 48 mmol/mol) = diabetes

HbA1C 5.7 to 6.4% = prediabetes or at risk of diabetes

However, HbA1C is an indirect measure of blood glucose; values may be falsely high or low (see Monitoring) and can vary with race or ethnicity. Tests must be performed in a certified clinical laboratory with an assay that is certified and standardized to a reference assay. Point-of-care fingerstick HbA1C measurements should not be used for diagnostic purposes, although they can be used for monitoring diabetes control.

Measurement after an 8- to 12-hour fast (FPG) or 2 hours after ingestion of a concentrated glucose solution (OGTT) is preferred (see table Diagnostic Criteria for Diabetes Mellitus and Prediabetes ).

OGTT involves measuring plasma glucose 2 hours after a 75-g glucose load dissolved in liquid. It is more sensitive for diagnosing diabetes and impaired glucose tolerance but is less convenient and reproducible than FPG. It is therefore rarely used routinely, except for diagnosing gestational diabetes and for research purposes.

In practice, diabetes mellitus or impaired fasting glucose regulation is often diagnosed using random measures of plasma glucose or of HbA1C. A random glucose value > 200 mg/dL (> 11.1 mmol/L) may be diagnostic, but values can be affected by recent meals and must be confirmed by repeat testing; testing twice may not be necessary in the presence of symptoms of diabetes.

In sick, hospitalized patients, blood glucose may be elevated due to stress hyperglycemia. Patients with elevated plasma glucose levels during a hospitalization should be evaluated for diabetes once they are stable and outside of the hospital.

Urine glucose measurement, once commonly used, is no longer used for diagnosis or monitoring because it is neither sensitive nor specific.

Prediabetes is diagnosed when the HbA1C, OGTT, or FPG is between the normal range and the range diagnostic for diabetes. (see table Diagnostic Criteria for Diabetes Mellitus and Prediabetes ).

