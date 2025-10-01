Plaque stability and rupture

Atherosclerotic plaques may be stable or unstable.

Stable plaques either regress, remain static, or grow slowly over several decades, potentially causing vascular stenosis or occlusion. During the progression of the atherosclerotic lesion, the arterial wall expands outwardly to preserve the vascular lumen (positive remodeling, also known as the Glagov phenomenon) (4). This outward remodeling can mask the severity of atherosclerosis, allowing significant plaque buildup without narrowing that is detectable with angiography.

Unstable, or "vulnerable," plaques are prone to spontaneous erosion or rupture, leading to acute thrombosis, occlusion, and infarction, often long before they cause hemodynamically significant stenosis. These plaques typically feature a large lipid core covered by a thin (< 60 microns) fibrous cap. Most clinical events result from unstable plaques that do not appear hemodynamically significant when examined with angiography. Therefore, plaque stabilization is a critical strategy to reduce morbidity and mortality.

Plaque complications include plaque rupture and erosion.

Plaque rupture is the most common cause of acute coronary thrombosis leading to acute myocardial infarctions (5, 6), particularly fatal ones.

The strength of the fibrous cap and its resistance to rupture depend on the balance between collagen deposition and degradation. Plaque rupture involves secretion of metalloproteinases, cathepsins, and collagenases by activated macrophages within the plaque. These enzymes digest the fibrous cap, particularly at its edges, causing the cap to thin and ultimately rupture. T cells in the plaque contribute by secreting cytokines that inhibit smooth muscle cells from synthesizing and depositing collagen, which normally reinforces the plaque.

Once the plaque ruptures, the thrombogenic contents of the plaque are exposed to circulating blood, triggering thrombosis. Tissue factor produced by macrophages and smooth muscle cells significantly contributes to this process by promoting thrombin generation in vivo, leading to thrombin-mediated fibrin formation from fibrinogen and activation of platelet aggregation. One of 4 outcomes may occur:

The resultant thrombus may organize and be incorporated into the plaque, altering its shape and causing its rapid growth.

The thrombus may rapidly occlude the vascular lumen, precipitating an acute ischemic event.

The plaque may fill with blood, balloon out, and immediately occlude the artery.

Plaque contents or the thrombus may embolize, occluding vessels downstream.

Plaque stability depends on multiple factors, including plaque composition (relative proportions of lipids, inflammatory cells, smooth muscle cells, connective tissue, and thrombus), wall stress (cap fatigue), size and location of the core, and the configuration of the plaque in relation to blood flow. Intraplaque hemorrhage, by contributing to rapid growth and lipid deposition, may play an important role in transforming stable plaques into unstable plaques.

In general, unstable coronary artery plaques have a high macrophage content, a thick lipid core, and a thin fibrous cap; they tend to rupture unpredictably, and often narrow the vessel lumen by < 50% (7, 8). Unstable carotid artery plaques have a similar composition but typically cause problems through severe stenosis and occlusion or by deposition of platelet thrombi, which embolize rather than rupture. Low-risk plaques have a thicker cap and contain fewer lipids; they often narrow the vessel lumen by > 50% and may produce predictable exercise-induced stable angina.

Clinical consequences of plaque rupture in coronary arteries depend not only on the anatomical location of the plaque but also on the relative balance of procoagulant and anticoagulant activity in the blood, as well as the vulnerability of the myocardium to arrhythmias.

Plaque erosion is the second most common underlying mechanism for acute coronary syndromes, accounting for about one-third of the cases (and about two-thirds of non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarctions) (9, 10). Unlike plaque rupture, plaque erosion happens without breaking the fibrous cap of the atherosclerotic plaque. The primary underlying mechanism is the loss of the endothelial cells over an intact fibrous cap, exposing the underlying plaque material to the circulating blood and triggering thrombosis. Erosion has been associated with the activation of innate immune cells, especially through pattern-​recognition receptors such as Toll-​like receptor 2, and the activation of polymorphonuclear leukocytes leading to the destruction of the endothelial lining (11). Lesions complicated by plaque erosion tend to have a rich extracellular matrix with less lipid content and do not exhibit a vulnerable thin fibrous cap.