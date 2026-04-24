Hepatitis B (HepB) Vaccine

For HepB vaccines available for use in the United States, all dose and administration information for all age groups and people with special conditions is available from the CDC, AAP, and AAFP (1–3).

HepB vaccine doses should be administered by the intramuscular route.

The dose for the individual recombinant HepB vaccines is 0.5 mL IM up to age 20 years or 1 mL IM for adults (≥ 20 years). The dose for the adjuvanted recombinant formulation is 0.5 mL IM for adults ≥ 18 years.

When given, in infants, the HepB vaccine is typically administered in a 3-dose series once shortly after birth, at 2 months, and between 6 months and 18 months. The first dose contains only HepB; however, at 2 months and again between 6 and 18 months, a combination vaccine of DTaP/HepB/Hib/IPV may be preferred in some schedules.

Most infants who did not receive a dose a birth may begin the series as soon as feasible. Preterm infants can still generate a protective response to most vaccines and should follow the same vaccination schedule as full-term infants. However, preterm infants who weigh < 2 kg at birth tend to have a reduced antibody response. For these infants, the first dose of the HepB vaccine should be postponed until they are discharged from the hospital or reach 1 month of age. If the first dose is administered when they are < 1 month of age, they need 3 additional doses. For preventing suspected perinatal transmission of hepatitis B in infants with positive or unknown maternal HBsAg status, see Prevention of Neonatal HBV Infection (1).

All children not previously vaccinated with HepB vaccine should be vaccinated between 11 years and 15 years of age (2). A 3-dose schedule is used; the first and second doses are separated by ≥ 4 weeks, and the third dose is administered 4 to 6 months after the second dose. However, a 2-dose schedule using Recombivax HB can be used; the second dose is administered 4 to 6 months after the first.

Adults age 19 through 59 years who have not been previously vaccinated should complete a 2- or 3-, or 4-dose series. The usual schedule for adults using recombinant vaccines is a 3-dose series with 2 doses separated by ≥ 4 weeks, and a third dose 4 to 6 months after the second dose. The recombinant adjuvanted formulation is administered in 2 doses at least 4 weeks apart.

HepB-CpG should not be administered during pregnancy because safety data are not available for use during pregnancy.

Unvaccinated adults who are being treated with hemodialysis require higher doses of the recombinant nonadjuvanted vaccines (3).

If people are not vaccinated or not completely vaccinated, the missing doses should be administered to complete the 3-dose HepB series. Adults age 60 years or older without known risk factors and who are requesting vaccination may also receive the 3-dose HepB series. The second dose is administered 1 month after the first dose; the third dose is administered ≥ 2 months after the second dose (and ≥ 4 months after the first dose). If the combined HepA/HepB vaccine is used, 3 doses are administered at 0, 1, and 6 months, or 4 doses are administered on days 0, 7, and 21 to 30, followed by a booster dose at 12 months. If a person was lost to follow-up before the series was completed, the series does not need to be restarted.