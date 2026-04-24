Hepatitis B (HepB) Vaccine

There are 3 individual recombinant hepatitis B (HepB) vaccines and 3 combination HepB vaccines (HepB/HepA, DTaP/HepB/IPV, and DTaP/HepB/Hib/IPV) available in the United States. In one meta-analysis, these vaccines were found to induce an anamnestic response rate (ie, proportion showing a strong secondary antibody response after second exposure to a booster dose of a vaccine) of > 90%, and the highest rates were in Europe and Asia (1). High anamnestic response rates prevent primary infection or clinical hepatitis B in people who complete the vaccine series. However, immunity wanes with time. The widespread administration of HepB vaccines has led to a decrease in the incidence of viral-induced cirrhotic liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma worldwide (2).
(See also Overview of Immunization.)
General references
1. Ramrakhiani H, Le MH, Kam L, et al. Long-Term Immunity and Anamnestic Response Following Hepatitis B Vaccination: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. J Viral Hepat. 2025;32(2):e70003. doi:10.1111/jvh.70003
2. Mahmood F, Xu R, Awan MUN, et al. HBV Vaccines: Advances and Development. Vaccines (Basel). 2023;11(12):1862. Published 2023 Dec 18. doi:10.3390/vaccines11121862
Preparations of Hepatitis B Vaccine
HepB vaccine is produced using recombinant DNA technology. A plasmid containing the gene for hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) is inserted into common baker’s yeast, which then produces HBsAg. The HBsAg is harvested and purified. This vaccine cannot cause hepatitis B virus infection because no potentially infectious viral DNA or complete viral particles are produced during this process.
Several vaccines are available. Two individual recombinant (single-antigen) vaccines are conjugated with aluminum.
One adjuvanted recombinant formulation contains the immune-stimulating adjuvant cytidine-phosphate-guanosine oligodeoxynucleotide (CpG-ODN).
Combined vaccine formulations (HepA/HepB, DTaP/HepB/IPV, and DTaP/HepB/Hib/IPV) are also available.
Indications for Hepatitis B Vaccine
The HepB vaccine is indicated for the prevention of infection caused by hepatitis B virus. Guidance on HepB vaccination evolves over time, and various expert organizations issue differing recommendations. See Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) for specific recommendations and further information.
HepB vaccine is recommended as a routine childhood vaccination by some expert organizations, and is usually administered either individually (in neonates) or in a combination vaccine of DTaP/HepB/Hib/IPV (other ages). (See also Prevention of Neonatal Hepatitis B Virus Infection.)
HepB vaccine is also indicated for all adults aged 19 through 59 years who have not been previously vaccinated (1).
HepB vaccine is also indicated for adults aged 60 years and older who have not been previously vaccinated and who have any of the following risk factors:
A sexually active lifestyle in people who are not in a long-term, mutually monogamous relationship (eg, > 1 sex partner during the previous 6 months)
Need for evaluation or treatment of a sexually transmitted infection
Current or recent injection illicit drug use
Men who have sex with men
Employment in which workers may be exposed to blood or other potentially infectious body fluids (eg, health care, custodial, or public safety workers)
End-stage kidney disease (eg, being treated with hemodialysis)
HIV infection
A chronic liver disease (eg, people with hepatitis C, cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, alcohol-related liver disease, autoimmune hepatitis, or alanine aminotransferase [ALT] or aspartate aminotransferase [AST] level greater than twice the upper limit of normal)
Household contact and/or sexual contact with people who are positive for hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg)
Travel to endemic areas
Time spent (as patients, residents, or employees) in correctional facilities or in facilities that provide sexually transmitted infection treatment, HIV testing and treatment, drug abuse treatment and prevention services, services to injection drug users or men who have sex with men, or care for patients with developmental disabilities or with end-stage kidney disease (including those receiving long-term hemodialysis)
Adults age 60 years or older without known risk factors for hepatitis B virus infection may receive a HepB vaccine series. Any adult age 60 years or older who requests HepB vaccination may receive a HepB vaccine series.
For people 60 years of age and older with diabetes, the decision to receive the HepB vaccine should be based on shared clinical decision making (2).
The combination HepA vaccine/HepB vaccine can be used in people ≥ 18 years who have indications for either HepA or HepB vaccine and who have not been previously vaccinated with one of the vaccine components.
Indications references
1. CDC. Adult Immunization Schedule by Age. Accessed September 23, 2025.
2. Weng MK, Doshani M, Khan MA, et al. Universal Hepatitis B Vaccination in Adults Aged 19-59 Years: Updated Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices - United States, 2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2022;71(13):477-483. Published 2022 Apr 1. doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7113a1
Contraindications and Precautions for Hepatitis B Vaccine
The main contraindications for HepB vaccine are the following:
A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) after a previous dose
Hypersensitivity to baker's yeast or any vaccine component
The main precaution with HepB vaccine is:
Moderate or severe illness with or without a fever (vaccination is postponed until the illness resolves)
Dose and Administration of Hepatitis B Vaccine
For HepB vaccines available for use in the United States, all dose and administration information for all age groups and people with special conditions is available from the CDC, AAP, and AAFP (1–3).
HepB vaccine doses should be administered by the intramuscular route.
The dose for the individual recombinant HepB vaccines is 0.5 mL IM up to age 20 years or 1 mL IM for adults (≥ 20 years). The dose for the adjuvanted recombinant formulation is 0.5 mL IM for adults ≥ 18 years.
When given, in infants, the HepB vaccine is typically administered in a 3-dose series once shortly after birth, at 2 months, and between 6 months and 18 months. The first dose contains only HepB; however, at 2 months and again between 6 and 18 months, a combination vaccine of DTaP/HepB/Hib/IPV may be preferred in some schedules.
Most infants who did not receive a dose a birth may begin the series as soon as feasible. Preterm infants can still generate a protective response to most vaccines and should follow the same vaccination schedule as full-term infants. However, preterm infants who weigh < 2 kg at birth tend to have a reduced antibody response. For these infants, the first dose of the HepB vaccine should be postponed until they are discharged from the hospital or reach 1 month of age. If the first dose is administered when they are < 1 month of age, they need 3 additional doses. For preventing suspected perinatal transmission of hepatitis B in infants with positive or unknown maternal HBsAg status, see Prevention of Neonatal HBV Infection (1).
All children not previously vaccinated with HepB vaccine should be vaccinated between 11 years and 15 years of age (2). A 3-dose schedule is used; the first and second doses are separated by ≥ 4 weeks, and the third dose is administered 4 to 6 months after the second dose. However, a 2-dose schedule using Recombivax HB can be used; the second dose is administered 4 to 6 months after the first.
Adults age 19 through 59 years who have not been previously vaccinated should complete a 2- or 3-, or 4-dose series. The usual schedule for adults using recombinant vaccines is a 3-dose series with 2 doses separated by ≥ 4 weeks, and a third dose 4 to 6 months after the second dose. The recombinant adjuvanted formulation is administered in 2 doses at least 4 weeks apart.
HepB-CpG should not be administered during pregnancy because safety data are not available for use during pregnancy.
Unvaccinated adults who are being treated with hemodialysis require higher doses of the recombinant nonadjuvanted vaccines (3).
If people are not vaccinated or not completely vaccinated, the missing doses should be administered to complete the 3-dose HepB series. Adults age 60 years or older without known risk factors and who are requesting vaccination may also receive the 3-dose HepB series. The second dose is administered 1 month after the first dose; the third dose is administered ≥ 2 months after the second dose (and ≥ 4 months after the first dose). If the combined HepA/HepB vaccine is used, 3 doses are administered at 0, 1, and 6 months, or 4 doses are administered on days 0, 7, and 21 to 30, followed by a booster dose at 12 months. If a person was lost to follow-up before the series was completed, the series does not need to be restarted.
Dose and administration references
1. Mast EE, Margolis HS, Fiore AE, et al. A comprehensive immunization strategy to eliminate transmission of hepatitis B virus infection in the United States: recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) part 1: immunization of infants, children, and adolescents [published correction appears in MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2006 Feb 17;55(6):158-9] [published correction appears in MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2007 Dec 7;56(48):1267]. MMWR Recomm Rep. 2005;54(RR-16):1-31.
2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Catch-up Immunization Schedule for Children and Adolescents. Accessed September 23, 2025.
3. Weng MK, Doshani M, Khan MA, et al. Universal Hepatitis B Vaccination in Adults Aged 19-59 Years: Updated Recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices - United States, 2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2022;71(13):477-483. Published 2022 Apr 1. doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7113a1
Adverse Effects of Hepatitis B Vaccine
Serious adverse effects are rare and include anaphylaxis.
Mild effects include pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site. Occasionally, an increase in temperature to about 38° C, fatigue, headache, and malaise may occur but are typically mild and transient.
For more information about adverse effects of these vaccines, refer to the prescribing information.
More Information
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that The Manual is not responsible for the content of these resources.
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP): ACIP Recommendations: Hepatitis B Vaccine
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Clinical Information on Hepatitis B
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): Hepatitis B: Recommended vaccinations