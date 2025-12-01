Long-Term Complications of Diabetes Mellitus

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD, formerly nonalcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD]), is an important comorbidity of type 2 diabetes. Some studies have found that over half of patients with type 2 diabetes have MASLD (1). MASLD can also occur in patients with metabolic syndrome, obesity, and dyslipidemia in the absence of diabetes mellitus.

Diagnosis of MASLD requires evidence of hepatic steatosis by imaging or histology, and a lack of other causes of fat accumulation (such as alcohol consumption or medications that cause fat accumulation) (2). MASLD occurs when there is ≥ 5% hepatic steatosis but no evidence of hepatocellular injury. In contrast, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), requires both hepatic steatosis (≥ 5%) and inflammation with hepatocyte injury. Fibrosis may also occur in MASH and can lead to cirrhosis. The pathogenesis of MASLD is not well understood but is clearly related to insulin resistance, leading to accumulation of triglycerides in the liver.

Individuals with type 2 diabetes can be screened for fibrosis by calculating the fibrosis 4 index for liver fibrosis (FIB-4 index) from age, aminotransferase levels, and platelet count. Further testing to look for fibrosis, with transient elastography or fibrosis blood markers can be performed if the FIB-4 score shows indeterminate or high risk of fibrosis.

The mainstays of treatment are diet, exercise, and weight loss. If there is biopsy-proven MASH or a high risk for liver fibrosis (based on noninvasive tests), there is evidence of benefit of pioglitazone and GLP-1 receptor agonists, or a dual GIP /GLP-1 receptor agonist for MASH, so these agents are preferred for glycemic management, and combination therapy can be considered (3, 4). Additionally, adults with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes with moderate (F2) or advanced (F3) liver fibrosis on liver histology, or by a validated imaging-based or blood-based test, should be considered for treatment with a thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist. MASH/ MASLD with fibrosis F2 or greater should also be referred to a gastroenterologist or hepatologist with MASLD experience. In patients with diabetes and evidence of MASH, use of pioglitazone and/or a GLP-1 receptor agonist or dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist has been shown to slow progression of fibrosis (5, 6, 7, 8). Other medications known to induce weight loss in diabetes (eg, SGLT-2 inhibitors) can be used.