Medications for Diabetes Mellitus Treatment

The mainstay of pharmacotherapy for patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus is insulin. Analogs of amylin, another hormone produced by pancreatic beta-cells, may be used as an adjunctive treatment to insulin (1). The anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody teplizumab can delay progression to symptomatic type 1 diabetes in patients who are presymptomatic and have mild glucose elevations and autoantibodies (2, 3).
Patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus who require pharmacotherapy may be prescribed oral antihyperglycemic agents (metformin, sodium glucose cotransporter 2 [SGLT2] inhibitors), non-insulin injectable antihyperglycemic medications (eg, injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 [GLP-1] dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) / GLP-1 receptor agonists, insulin itself, or a combination of these medications.
Some medications help prevent diabetes complications or modify cardiovascular risk in the setting of complications, including renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system blockers (angiotensin-converting enzyme [ACE] inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers [ARBs]), statins, and aspirin (1, 4, 5).
Insulin
Insulin is required for all patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus because they do not produce adequate insulin (due to destruction of the pancreatic beta-cells) and will develop ketoacidosis without it. Insulin is also used in the management of many patients with type 2 diabetes.
Insulin replacement in type 1 diabetes should ideally mimic beta-cell function to provide basal and prandial requirements (physiologic replacement or basal-bolus dosing). To achieve this, different preparations of insulin and methods of administration can be used.
Except for use of regular insulin, which is given IV in hospitalized patients, insulin is almost always administered subcutaneously. An inhaled insulin preparation is available for patients who prefer not to inject themselves. It has a slightly more rapid onset of action compared to subcutaneously injected rapid acting insulin.
Insulin is typically administered as either:
Multiple daily subcutaneous injections administered by the patient, with 2 preparations of insulin used depending on the anticipated glycemic control needs
An insulin pump that delivers a rapid- or short-acting insulin and administers a basal rate of insulin and additional boluses with meals or for correcting a high blood glucose level
Both strategies require close attention to diet and exercise as well as to insulin timing and dose.
When insulin is needed for patients with type 2 diabetes, glycemic control can often be achieved with basal insulin combined with non-insulin antihyperglycemic medications, although some patients may require prandial (bolus dosing at meals) insulin.
Insulin preparations
Most insulin preparations are recombinant human, mostly eliminating the once-common allergic reactions to the medication when it was extracted from animal sources. A number of analogs are also available. These analogs were created by modifying the human insulin molecule to alter absorption rates and duration and time to action.
Insulin types are commonly categorized by their time to onset and duration of action (see table ). However, these parameters vary within and among patients, depending on many factors (eg, site and technique of injection, amount of subcutaneous fat, blood flow at the injection site).
Onset, Peak, and Duration of Action of Human Insulin Preparations*
Insulin Preparation
Onset of Action
Peak Action
Duration of Action
Rapid-acting
Lispro, aspart, glulisine†
5–15 minutes
45–75 minutes
3–5 hours
Inhaled regular
< 15 minutes
50 minutes
2–3 hours
Short-acting
Regular†
30–60 minutes
2–4 hours
6–8 hours
Intermediate-acting
Insulin isophane (NPH)‡
About 2 hours
4–12 hours
18–26 hours
U-500 regular
30 minutes
4–8 hours
13–24 hours
Long-acting
Glargine
3–4 hours
No peak
24 hours
U-300 insulin glargine
6 hours
No peak
24 hours
Detemir
1–2 hours
No peak
14–24 hours
Degludec
1–2 hours
No peak
> 40 hours
Icodec (weekly)§
6 hours
2–4 days
≥ 7 days
Premixed
70% Insulin isophane (NPH)/30% regular
30–60 minutes
Dual (NPH & regular)
10–16 hours
50% Insulin isophane (NPH)/50% regular
0.5–1 hour
2–12 hours
10–16 hours
50% Lispro protamine/50% lispro
30–60 minutes
Dual (lispro protamine & lispro)
10–16 hours
75% Lispro protamine/25% lispro
5–15 minutes
Dual (lispro protamine & lispro)
10–16 hours
70% Aspart protamine/30% aspart
5–15 minutes
Dual (aspart protamine & aspart)
10–16 hours
70% Degludec/30% aspart
15 minutes
Dual (degludec & aspart)
> 40 hours
* Times are approximate, assume subcutaneous administration, and may vary with injection technique and factors influencing absorption.
† Lispro and aspart are also available in premixed forms with intermediate-acting insulins.
‡ Insulin isophane also exists in premixed form (insulin isophane/regular).
§ Not available in the United States.
Rapid-acting insulins, including insulin lispro and insulin aspart, are rapidly absorbed because reversal of an amino acid pair prevents the insulin molecule from associating into dimers and polymers. They begin to reduce plasma glucose often within 15 minutes but have short duration of action (< 4 hours). These insulins are best used at mealtime to control postprandial spikes in plasma glucose. Inhaled regular insulin is a rapid-acting insulin that is taken with meals. It has a slightly more rapid onset of action compared to subcutaneously injected rapid-acting insulin but dosing is less flexible, and periodic pulmonary examinations are required.
Regular insulin is slightly slower in onset (30 to 60 minutes) than insulin lispro and insulin aspart but lasts longer (6 to 8 hours). It is the only insulin form for IV use.
Intermediate-acting insulins include insulin isophane (Neutral protamine Hagedorn, or NPH) and U-500 regular. The onset of action for insulin isophane is about 2 hours after injection; peak effect is 4 to 12 hours after injection, and duration of action is 18 to 26 hours. Concentrated regular insulin U-500 has a similar peak and duration of action (peak 4 to 8 hours; duration 13 to 24 hours) and can be dosed 2 to 3 times per day.
Long-acting insulins, such as insulin glargine, insulin detemir, and U-300 insulin glargine, unlike insulin isophane, have no discernible peak of action and provide a steady basal effect over 24 hours. Insulin degludec (another long-acting insulin) has an even longer duration of action of over 40 hours. It is dosed daily, and although it requires 3 days to achieve steady state, the timing of dosing is less rigid. Insulin icodec is a weekly insulin that is available in several regions of the world but not in the United States.
Combinations of insulin isophane and regular insulin and of insulin lispro and insulin lisproprotamine (a form of insulin lispro modified to act like insulin isophane) are commercially available in premixed preparations (see table ). Other premixed formulations include insulin aspartprotamine (a form of insulin aspart modified to act like insulin isophane) with insulin aspart and a formulation of premixed insulin degludec and insulin aspart.
Different insulin types can be drawn into the same syringe for injection but should not be premixed in bottles except by a manufacturer. On occasion, mixing insulins may affect rates of insulin absorption, producing variability of effect and making glycemic control less predictable, especially if mixed > 1 hour before use. Insulin glargine should never be mixed with any other insulin.
Many prefilled insulin pen devices are available as an alternative to the conventional vial and syringe method. Insulin pens may be more convenient for use away from home and may be preferable for patients with limited vision or manual dexterity. Spring-loaded self-injection devices (for use with a syringe) may be useful for the occasional patient who is fearful of injection, and syringe magnifiers are available for patients with low vision. "Smart" or "connected" insulin pens and pen caps communicate with a smart phone application to track administered insulin and make dosing recommendations.
Insulin regimens for type 1 diabetes
Regimens range from twice a day split-mixed (eg, split doses of rapid- and intermediate-acting insulins) to more physiologic basal-bolus regimens using multiple daily injections (eg, single fixed [basal] dose of long-acting and variable prandial [bolus] doses of rapid-acting insulin) or an insulin pump.
Intensive treatment, defined as glucose monitoring ≥ 4 times a day and ≥ 3 injections a day or continuous insulin infusion, is more effective than less frequent treatment (1 to 2 insulin injections a day with or without monitoring) for preventing diabetic retinopathy, nephropathy, and neuropathy. However, intensive therapy may result in more frequent episodes of hypoglycemia and weight gain and is more effective in patients who are able and willing to take an active role in their self-care.
In general, most patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus can start with a total dose of 0.2 to 0.8 units of insulin/kg/day. Patients with obesity may require higher doses. Physiologic replacement involves giving 40 to 60% of the daily insulin dose as an intermediate- or long-acting preparation to cover basal needs, with the remainder given as a rapid- or short-acting preparation to cover postprandial increases. This approach is most effective when the dose of rapid- or short-acting insulin is adjusted for preprandial blood glucose level and anticipated meal content.
A correction factor, also known as the insulin sensitivity factor, is the amount that 1 unit of insulin will lower a patient's blood glucose level over 2 to 4 hours; this factor is often calculated using the "1800 rule" when rapid-acting insulin is used for correction (1800/total daily dose of will lower a patient's blood glucose level over 2 to 4 hours; this factor is often calculated using the "1800 rule" when rapid-acting insulin is used for correction (1800/total daily dose ofinsulin). For regular insulin, a "1500 rule" can be used. A correction dose (current glucose level - target glucose level/ correction factor) is the dose of insulin that will lower the blood glucose level into the target range. This correction dose can be added to the prandial insulin dose that is calculated for the number of carbohydrates in a meal, using the carbohydrate-to-insulin ratio (CIR). The CIR is often calculated using the "500 rule" (500/total daily dose).
To illustrate calculation of a lunchtime dose, assume the following:
Preprandial fingerstick glucose: 240 mg/dL (13.3 mmol/L)
Total daily dose of insulin: 30 units basal insulin+ 10 units bolus insulin per meal = 60 units total, daily
Correction factor (insulin sensitivity factor): 1800/60 = 30 mg/dL/unit (1.7 mEq/L/unit, or 1.7 mmol/L)
Estimated carbohydrate content of upcoming meal: 50 g
Carbohydrate:insulin ratio (CIR): 500/60 = 8:1
Target glucose: 120 mg/dL (6.7 mmol/L)
Prandial insulin dose = 50 g carbohydrate divided by 8 g/unit insulin = 6 units
Correction dose = (240 mg/dL - 120 mg/dL)/30 correction factor = 4 units ([13.3 mmol/L - 6.7 mmol/L]/1.7 = 4)
Total dose prior to this meal = prandial dose + correction dose = 6 + 4 = 10 units rapid-acting insulin
Such physiologic regimens allow greater freedom of lifestyle because patients can skip or time-shift meals and maintain normoglycemia. These recommendations are for initiation of therapy; thereafter, choice of regimens generally rests on physiologic response and patient and physician preferences. The carbohydrate-to-insulin ratio (CIR) and sensitivity factors need to be fine-tuned and changed according to how the patient responds to insulin doses. This adjustment requires working closely with a diabetes specialist.
Insulin pumps
Insulin lispro or insulin aspart can also be given continuously using an Insulin lispro or insulin aspart can also be given continuously using aninsulin pump (1). In people with insulin resistance, higher concentration U500 insulin is sometimes used. Continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pumps can eliminate the need for multiple daily injections, provide maximal flexibility in the timing of meals, and substantially reduce variability in glucose levels. Disadvantages include cost, mechanical failures leading to interruptions in insulin supply, and the inconvenience of wearing an external device. Frequent and meticulous self-monitoring and close attention to pump function are necessary for safe and effective use of the insulin pump.
Sensor-augmented pump therapy is the use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in conjunction with an insulin pump. Several systems are available, in which glucose sensor data is communicated to an insulin pump and an algorithm adjusts insulin delivery through the pump. Systems with "low-glucose suspend" algorithms can stop insulin delivery when the sensor detects that glucose is low or is predicted to go low.
In hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery systems, or automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, an algorithm calculates and adjusts the basal insulin dose based on CGM sensor input, which is then delivered by the connected insulin pump (2). The available systems still require user input for mealtime bolus doses. In fully closed-loop systems, the pump will automatically calculate both basal and bolus insulin doses with little to no input from the user.
Insulin regimens for type 2 diabetes
Insulin regimens for type 2 diabetes mellitus also vary. Insulin regimens for type 2 diabetes mellitus also vary.Insulin should be added when glucose remains inadequately controlled by ≥ 3 medications, if the patient is suspected of having insulin deficiency, or the plasma glucose level is very high (above approximately 250 mg/dL [13.9 mmol/L]). In most cases, in women who become pregnant, insulin should replace non-insulin antihyperglycemic medications.
The rationale for combination therapy is strongest for use of insulin with oral biguanides and insulin sensitizers. (This combination is thought to be more effective than combining insulin with insulin secretagogues, which has the additional risk of increased hypoglycemia.) Regimens vary from a single daily injection of long- or intermediate-acting insulin (usually at bedtime) to the multiple-injection regimen used by patients with type 1 diabetes. In general, the simplest effective regimen is preferred.
Because of insulin resistance, some patients with type 2 diabetes require very large insulin doses (> 2 units/kg/day). A common complication of insulin therapy in patients with type 2 diabetes is weight gain, which is mostly attributable to reduction in loss of glucose in urine and improved metabolic efficiency.
Complications of insulin treatment
The most common complication is:
Less common complications include the following:
Local allergic reactions
Generalized allergic reaction
Local fat atrophy or hypertrophy
Circulating anti-insulin antibodies
Hypoglycemia is the most common complication of insulin treatment, occurring more often as patients try to achieve strict glucose control and approach near-normoglycemia or when blood glucose is not appropriately monitored. Symptoms of mild or moderate hypoglycemia include headache, diaphoresis, palpitations, light-headedness, blurred vision, agitation, and confusion. Symptoms of more severe hypoglycemia include seizures and loss of consciousness. In older patients, hypoglycemia may cause stroke-like symptoms of aphasia or hemiparesis and is more likely to precipitate stroke, myocardial infarction, and sudden death.
Patients should be taught to recognize symptoms of hypoglycemia. Patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus of long duration may be unaware of hypoglycemic episodes because they no longer experience autonomic symptoms (hypoglycemia unawareness).
In patients treated with insulin or other medications known to cause hypoglycemia (eg, sulfonylureas), a blood glucose level < 70 mg/dL (< 3.9 mmol/L) is considered hypoglycemia and should be treated to avoid further decreases in glucose level and consequences of hypoglycemia. Symptoms of hypoglycemia usually respond rapidly to the ingestion of sugar.
Hypoglycemia is treated with the administration of a form of sugar (oral glucose or sucrose or IV dextrose) and/or glucagon or dasiglucagon. Patients at risk for hypoglycemia should have with the administration of a form of sugar (oral glucose or sucrose or IV dextrose) and/or glucagon or dasiglucagon. Patients at risk for hypoglycemia should haveglucagon or dasiglucagon at home and elsewhere, and household members and trusted others should be instructed on management of hypoglycemic emergencies.
Hyperglycemia may result from too high a bedtime insulin dose, which can drive glucose down and stimulate a counter-regulatory response, leading to morning hyperglycemia (Somogyi phenomenon). A more common cause of unexplained morning hyperglycemia, however, is a rise in early morning growth hormone (dawn phenomenon). In this case, the evening insulin dose should be increased, changed to a longer-acting preparation, or injected later.
Hypokalemia may be caused by intracellular shifts of potassium due to insulin-induced stimulation of the sodium-potassium pump, but it is uncommon. Hypokalemia more commonly occurs in acute care settings when body potassium stores may be depleted and IV insulin is used.
Local allergic reactions at the site of insulin injections are rare, especially with the use of human insulins, but they may still occur in patients with latex allergy because of the natural rubber latex contained in vial stoppers. They can cause immediate pain or burning followed by erythema, pruritus, and induration—the latter sometimes persisting for days. Most reactions spontaneously disappear after weeks of continued injection and require no specific treatment, although antihistamines may provide symptomatic relief.
Generalized allergic reaction is extremely rare with human insulins but can occur when insulin is restarted after a lapse in treatment. Symptoms develop 30 minutes to 2 hours after injection and include urticaria, angioedema, pruritus, bronchospasm, and anaphylaxis. Treatment with antihistamines often suffices, but epinephrine and IV glucocorticoids may be needed. If is restarted after a lapse in treatment. Symptoms develop 30 minutes to 2 hours after injection and include urticaria, angioedema, pruritus, bronchospasm, and anaphylaxis. Treatment with antihistamines often suffices, but epinephrine and IV glucocorticoids may be needed. Ifinsulin treatment is needed after a generalized allergic reaction, skin testing with a panel of purified insulin preparations and desensitization should be performed.
Local fat hypertrophy, or lipohypertrophy, is a common reaction caused by the lipogenic effect of insulin. Lipohypertrophy can lead to variability of insulin absorption and can be avoided by rotating injection sites.
Lipoatrophy, a loss of subcutaneous adipose tissue, is thought to result from an immune reaction to a component of insulin preparation. It has become very rare with the use of human insulins and can be treated with glucocorticoids.
Circulating anti-insulin antibodies are a very rare cause of insulin resistance in patients taking animal insulin and sometimes in those taking human and analog insulins. Insulin resistance due to circulating anti-insulin antibodies can sometimes be treated by changing insulin preparations (eg, from animal to human insulin) and by administering glucocorticoids or immunosuppressants and sometimes plasmapheresis if necessary.
Oral Antihyperglycemic Medications
Oral antihyperglycemic medications (see table ) are a mainstay of treatment for type 2 diabetes mellitus, along with injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. Oral antihyperglycemic medications may:
Enhance pancreatic insulin secretion (secretagogues)
Sensitize peripheral tissues to insulin (sensitizers)
Impair gastrointestinal absorption of glucose
Increase glycosuria
Medications with different mechanisms of action may be synergistic.
Characteristics of Oral Antihyperglycemics
Generic Name
Comments
Insulin secretagogues: Long-acting (sulfonylureas)*
Augment pancreatic beta-cell insulin secretion
Can be used alone or in combination with insulin and other medications
Their long duration of action may lead to serious hypoglycemia, especially in older patients
Efficacy may wane after 5 years of use
Glyburide, regular-release†Glyburide, regular-release†
No evidence of increased effectiveness of doses > 10 mg/day
Glyburide, micronized†Glyburide, micronized†
No evidence of increased effectiveness of doses > 10 mg/day
Glipizide, regular-release†Glipizide, regular-release†
No evidence of increased effectiveness of doses > 10 mg/day
Glipizide, extended-release†Glipizide, extended-release†
No evidence of increased effectiveness of doses > 10 mg/day
Glimepiride†Glimepiride†
—
Insulin secretagogues: Short-acting (meglitinides)
Augment pancreatic beta-cell insulin secretion
Can be used alone or in combination with other oral medications and insulin
NateglinideNateglinide
—
RepaglinideRepaglinide
—
Insulin sensitizers: Biguanides
Augment suppression of hepatic glucose production by insulin
Can be used alone or in combination with other oral medications and insulin
Major adverse effects: Lactic acidosis (rare)
Contraindicated in at-risk patients, including those with end-stage renal disease, metabolic acidosis, hypoxia, alcohol use disorder, or dehydration
Do not cause hypoglycemia
Other adverse effects: Gastrointestinal distress (diarrhea, nausea, pain), vitamin B12 malabsorption
Potentiate weight loss
Should be stopped temporarily before radiologic procedures requiring use of contrast agents
Metformin, regular-releaseMetformin, regular-release
—
Metformin, extended-releaseMetformin, extended-release
—
Insulin sensitizers: Thiazolidinediones
Augment suppression of hepatic glucose production by insulin and increase insulin sensitivity in muscle and adipose tissue
Can be used alone or in combination with other oral medications and insulin
Major adverse effects: Weight gain, fluid retention, anemia (mild)
Hepatotoxicity rare, but liver monitoring required
PioglitazonePioglitazone
Pioglitazone: May increase risk of bladder cancer, heart failure, and fractures
RosiglitazoneRosiglitazone
Rosiglitazone: May increase low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and may increase risk of heart failure, angina, myocardial infarction, stroke, and fractures
Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors
Intestinal enzyme inhibitors
Used as monotherapy or combination therapy with other oral medications or insulin to decrease postprandial plasma glucose levels
Must be taken with the first bite of meal
Gastrointestinal adverse effects (flatulence, diarrhea, bloating) common but may decrease over time
Start with small dose (25 mg/day) and gradually titrate over several weeks
AcarboseAcarbose
—
MiglitolMiglitol
—
Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitors
Inhibit the enzyme DPP-4, which is involved in the breakdown of GLP-1, a peptide that stimulates insulin secretion and inhibits glucagon secretion
All DPP-4 inhibitors can be used in moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. All except linagliptin require dose adjustment for estimated glomerular filtration rate
Well-tolerated but cause only modest improvements in hemoglobin A1C
A slight increase in risk of pancreatitis
Alogliptin Alogliptin
—
LinagliptinLinagliptin
—
SaxagliptinSaxagliptin
—
SitagliptinSitagliptin
—
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists‡
Mimic the effects of GLP-1, a peptide made in the small intestine that enhances glucose-dependent insulin secretion
Semaglutide¶Semaglutide¶
Low risk of hypoglycemia; may promote modest weight loss
Increased risk of pancreatitis
Thyroid C-cell tumors (medullary carcinoma) noted in rodents
Weekly subcutaneous preparations may cause fewer gastrointestinal adverse effects. When given once or twice a day, lowest starting dose may minimize nausea
Oral semaglutide may decrease cardiovascular death in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease
Semaglutide is associated with increased progression of diabetic retinopathy
Sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors
Inhibit SGLT-2 in the proximal tubule of the kidney, which blocks glucose reabsorption, thus causing glycosuria
SGLT-2 inhibitors may cause Fournier gangrene, weight loss, orthostatic hypotension, yeast infections, and urinary tract infections
Use cautiously in older adults and in patients with renal impairment
Associated with euglycemic diabetic ketoacidosis. Ketogenic, or low-carbohydrate, diets should be avoided and medications should be stopped several days before procedures or during illness and inability to tolerate oral intake
BexagliflozinBexagliflozin
—
CanagliflozinCanagliflozin
Canagliflozin is associated with a higher rate of limb amputations
Canagliflozin decreases mortality and heart failure hospitalizations in patients with cardiovascular risk. Decreases progression of chronic kidney disease
DapagliflozinDapagliflozin
Dapagliflozin decreases mortality and heart failure hospitalizations in patients with cardiovascular risk. Decreases progression of chronic kidney disease
EmpagliflozinEmpagliflozin
Empagliflozin decreases mortality and heart failure hospitalizations in patients with cardiovascular risk. Decreases progression of chronic kidney disease
ErtugliflozinErtugliflozin
—
* The first-generation sulfonylureas acetohexamide, chlorpropamide, tolazamide, and tolbutamide are not listed due to limited availability and usage.
† Second-generation sulfonylureas.
‡ See table for information on injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists.
¶ Also available in an injectable form.
(See Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP1) receptor agonists.)
Sulfonylureas
Sulfonylureas (eg, glyburide, glipizide, glimepiride) are insulin secretagogues. They lower plasma glucose by stimulating pancreatic beta-cell insulin secretion and may secondarily improve peripheral and hepatic insulin sensitivity by reducing glucose toxicity. First-generation sulfonylureas (acetohexamide, chlorpropamide, tolazamide, tolbutamide) are more likely to cause adverse effects and are used infrequently. All sulfonylureas promote hyperinsulinemia and weight gain of 2 to 5 kg, which over time may potentiate insulin resistance and limit their usefulness. All also can cause hypoglycemia. Risk factors include age > 65 years, use of long-acting medications (especially chlorpropamide, glyburide, or glipizide), erratic eating and exercise, and kidney or hepatic insufficiency.
Hypoglycemia caused by long-acting medications may last for days after treatment cessation, occasionally causes permanent neurologic disability, and can be fatal. For these reasons, some physicians hospitalize hypoglycemic patients, especially older ones. Chlorpropamide also causes the syndrome of inappropriate ADH secretion. Most patients taking sulfonylureas alone eventually require additional medications to achieve normoglycemia, suggesting that sulfonylureas may exhaust beta-cell function. However, worsening of insulin secretion and insulin resistance is probably more a feature of diabetes mellitus itself than of medications used to treat it.
Short-acting insulin secretagogues
Short-acting insulin secretagogues (repaglinide, nateglinide) stimulate insulin secretion in a manner similar to sulfonylureas. They are faster acting, however, and may stimulate insulin secretion more during meals than at other times. Thus, they may be especially effective for reducing postprandial hyperglycemia and appear to have lower risk of hypoglycemia. There may be some weight gain, although apparently less than with sulfonylureas. Patients who have not responded to other oral medications (eg, sulfonylureas, metformin) are not likely to respond to these medications.
Biguanides
Biguanides (metformin) lower plasma glucose by decreasing hepatic glucose production (gluconeogenesis and glycogenolysis). They are considered peripheral insulin sensitizers, but their stimulation of peripheral glucose uptake may simply be a result of reductions in glucose due to their hepatic effects. Biguanides also lower lipid levels and may also decrease gastrointestinal nutrient absorption and increase beta-cell sensitivity to circulating glucose. Metformin is the only biguanide commercially available in the United States. It is at least as effective as sulfonylureas in reducing plasma glucose, rarely causes hypoglycemia, and can be safely used with other medications and insulin. In addition, metformin does not cause weight gain and may even promote weight loss by suppressing appetite. However, the medication commonly causes gastrointestinal adverse effects (eg, dyspepsia, diarrhea), which for most people, recede with time. Less commonly, metformin causes vitamin B12 malabsorption, but clinically significant anemia is rare.
Contribution of metformin to life-threatening lactic acidosis is very rare, but the medication is contraindicated in patients at risk of acidemia (including those with significant kidney disease, hypoxia or severe respiratory disease, alcohol use disorder, other forms of metabolic acidosis, or dehydration). The medication should be withheld during surgery, administration of IV contrast, and any serious illness. Many people receiving metformin monotherapy eventually require an additional medication.
Thiazolidinediones
Thiazolidinediones (TZDs—pioglitazone, rosiglitazone) decrease peripheral insulin resistance (insulin sensitizers). The medications bind a nuclear receptor primarily present in fat cells (peroxisome-proliferator-activated receptor-gamma [PPAR-γ]) that is involved in the transcription of genes that regulate glucose and lipid metabolism. TZDs also increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels, lower triglycerides, and may have anti-inflammatory and anti-atherosclerotic effects. TZDs are as effective as sulfonylureas and metformin in reducing hemoglobin A1C. TZDs may be beneficial in treatment of metabolic associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD; formerly nonalcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD]).
Though one TZD (troglitazone) caused acute liver failure, currently available medications have not proven hepatotoxic. Nevertheless, periodic monitoring of liver function is recommended. TZDs may cause peripheral edema, especially in patients taking insulin, and may worsen heart failure in susceptible patients. Weight gain, due to fluid retention and increased adipose tissue mass, is common and may be substantial (> 10 kg) in some patients. Rosiglitazone may increase risk of heart failure, angina, myocardial infarction, stroke, and fracture. Pioglitazone may increase the risk of bladder cancer (although data are conflicting), heart failure, and fractures (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).
Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors
Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (acarbose, miglitol) competitively inhibit intestinal enzymes that hydrolyze dietary carbohydrates; carbohydrates are digested and absorbed more slowly, thereby lowering postprandial plasma glucose. Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors are less effective than other oral medications in reducing plasma glucose, and patients often stop the medications because they may cause dyspepsia, flatulence, and diarrhea. But the medications are otherwise safe and can be used in combination with all other oral antihyperglycemic medications and with insulin.
Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors
Dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (eg, alogliptin, linagliptin, saxagliptin, sitagliptin) prolong the action of endogenous glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) by inhibiting the enzyme dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4), which is involved in the breakdown of GLP-1. GLP-1 is a peptide made in the small intestine that stimulates insulin secretion and inhibits glucagon secretion; prolonging its action thereby lowers plasma glucose. There is a slight increase in risk for pancreatitis with DPP-4 inhibitors, but they are otherwise considered safe and well-tolerated. The hemoglobin A1C decrease is modest with DPP-4 inhibitors.
Sodium glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors
Sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors (bexagliflozin, canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin, ertugliflozin) inhibit SGLT2 in the proximal tubule of the kidney, which blocks glucose reabsorption, thus causing glycosuria and lowering plasma glucose. SGLT2 inhibitors may also cause modest weight loss and lowering of blood pressure (6,7). SGLT-2 inhibitors decrease mortality, major adverse cardiovascular events, and heart failure hospitalizations in patients with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease. In addition SGLT-2 inhibitors prevent progression of chronic kidney disease in patients with diabetes and reduced glomerular filtration rate or albuminuria.
The most common adverse effects are genitourinary infections, especially mycotic infections. Orthostatic symptoms can also occur. SGLT-2 inhibitors can cause diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) in patients with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, and ketoacidosis may occur at lower blood glucose levels than in other causes of DKA. Diagnosis of euglycemic DKA caused by SGLT-2 inhibitors is often delayed due to lower plasma glucose levels. One large study showed an increase in lower limb amputation with canagliflozin (8).
Dopamine agonist
Bromocriptine is a dopamine agonist that lowers hemoglobin A1C approximately 0.5% by an unknown mechanism. Although it is available for type 2 diabetes, it is not commonly used because of potential adverse effects.
Injectable Antihyperglycemic Medications
Injectable antihyperglycemic medications other than insulin are the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist (dual incretin agonists), and the amylin analog pramlintide (see table -like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist (dual incretin agonists), and the amylin analog pramlintide (see table). These medications are used alone or in combination with other antihyperglycemics.
Recommended indications for GLP-1 receptor agonists in patients with type 2 diabetes are known ASCVD, moderate to high risk for ASCVD, chronic kidney disease, and symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction with obesity (1, 2).
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists
GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic the effects of GLP-1, a peptide made in the small intestine that enhances glucose-dependent insulin secretion and slows gastric emptying. GLP-1 agonists may also reduce appetite and promote weight loss and stimulate beta-cell proliferation. Examples include exenatide (an incretin hormone), lixisenatide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, albiglutide, and semaglutide. Formulations are available for dosing twice a day, once a day, and weekly. All GLP-1 agonists are given as subcutaneous injections, and semaglutide is also available in oral form.
The most common adverse effects of GLP-1 agonists are gastrointestinal, especially nausea and vomiting. GLP-1 agonists also cause a slight increase in the risk of pancreatitis. They are contraindicated in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer because an increased risk of this cancer has occurred in tested rodents.
Dual incretin agonists (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide [GIP]/ glucagon-like peptide-1 [GLP-1] receptor agonist)
Tirzepatide, a GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, is available for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is a peptide that acts as a receptor agonist for the GIP and GLP-1 receptors. GIP and GLP-1 are incretins that are produced in the small intestine. Tirzepatide increases glucose-dependent insulin secretion, decreases glucagon secretion, and slows gastric emptying. It also decreases appetite and induces weight loss.
Tirzepatide is used for the treatment of obesity in adults with diabetes, and in combination with pioglitazone for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (1, 2).
Characteristics of Injectable Non-Insulin Antihyperglycemic Medications
Generic Name
Comments
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists
Low risk of hypoglycemia; may promote modest weight loss
Increased risk of pancreatitis
Thyroid C-cell tumors (medullary carcinoma) noted in rodents
To minimize nausea and vomiting, start at the lowest dose and titrate according to manufacturer's recommendations
May improve hepatic fat content and fibrosis, MASLD, and MASH
Albiglutide
—
Dulaglutide Dulaglutide
May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease
ExenatideExenatide
—
Exenatide, once a weekExenatide, once a week
—
LiraglutideLiraglutide
May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events and cardiovascular death in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease
LixisenatideLixisenatide
—
Semaglutide*Semaglutide*
Semaglutide is associated with increased progression of diabetic retinopathy
May decrease major adverse cardiovascular events and cardiovascular death (oral semaglutide) in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease
Amylin analog
PramlintidePramlintide
For use in combination with insulin, but injected using a separate syringe
May need to adjust insulin dose to avoid hypoglycemia
Nausea common but declining with time
May promote modest weight loss
Dual incretin agonists (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist
TirzepatideTirzepatide
Promotes weight loss
Causes GI symptoms, including decreased appetite, diarrhea , nausea, abdominal pain and increased amylase and lipase
To minimize symptoms start at lowest dose and titrate according to manufacturers recommendations
Thyroid C cell tumors noted in rodents
Cases of pancreatitis have been reported
* Also available in an oral form. See table for information.
GI = gastrointestinal; MASLD = metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease; MASH = metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
Amylin analog
The amylin analog pramlintide mimics amylin, a pancreatic beta-cell hormone that helps regulate postprandial glucose levels. Pramlintide suppresses postprandial glucagon secretion, slows gastric emptying, and promotes satiety. It is given by injection and is used in combination with mealtime insulin. Patients with type 1 diabetes are given 30 to 60 mcg subcutaneously before meals, and those with type 2 diabetes are given 120 mcg.
Disease-Modifying Medications for Diabetes
Teplizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD3 cell surface antigens on T cells, which leads to an increase in the proportion of regulatory T cells and exhausted CD8+ T cells and attenuates the autoimmune response that leads to beta-cell destruction. Trials have shown that teplizumab can prolong the time to diagnosis of type 1 diabetes and preserve beta-cell function, but they have not shown significant improvement in glycemic control or insulin dosing requirement (1, 2). In patients with type 1 stage 2 diabetes (dysglycemia without overt symptoms), when given as an intravenous infusion daily for 14 days it has also been shown to delay the onset of symptomatic type 1 diabetes for an average of 2 years (2, 3). Adverse effects include cytokine release syndrome manifested by fever, nausea, fatigue, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, and elevated liver enzymes. Other serious adverse effects include lymphopenia and hypersensitivity.
Adjunctive Medications for Diabetes
Pharmacologic measures to prevent or treat long-term complications of diabetes mellitus (1, 2, 3, 4) are critical, including:
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)
Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs)
Aspirin
Statins
ACE inhibitors or ARBs are indicated for patients with diabetes and evidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) (decreased glomerular filtration rate or albuminuria), even in the absence of hypertension (5). They are the first-line treatment for patients with diabetes and hypertension regardless of CKD status. A nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (eg, finerenone) is recommended for patients with CKD and persistent albuminuria despite maximal ACE inhibitor or ARB therapy. (eg, finerenone) is recommended for patients with CKD and persistent albuminuria despite maximal ACE inhibitor or ARB therapy.
ACE inhibitors also prevent cardiovascular events in patients with diabetes mellitus (1). Treatment with an ACE inhibitor or ARB is recommended in patients with known atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) for secondary prevention (5).
Both SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists provide protection against cardiovascular and kidney disease in addition to antihyperglycemic effects (2). SGLT2-inhibitors are recommended for patients with diabetes and CKD, while GLP-1 receptor agonists are often used in patients with diabetes and predominant cardiovascular risk.
Aspirin 81 to 325 mg once a day provides cardiovascular protection (5). Aspirin is recommended for secondary prevention in all patients with a history of ASCVD. The benefits of aspirin in patients without established cardiovascular disease (ie, for primary prevention) are less clear. Aspirin might be considered for primary prevention in patients with diabetes who are ≥ 50 years of age and have at least one additional risk factor for ASCVD and are not at increased risk of bleeding. In patients > 70 years, risk of bleeding may outweigh benefits of primary prevention.
Statins are recommended for all patients with diabetes 40 to 75 years of age (1, 4). Moderate- to high-intensity treatment is used, and a high-intensity statin (atorvastatin, rosuvastatin) is recommended for patients at higher ASCVD risk. For all patients with diabetes and established ASCVD or at very high risk for ASCVD, it is also reasonable to target a low-density lipoprotein (LDL) chol
