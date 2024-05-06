Polypeptides are a class of antibiotics used to treat several types of infections.
Polypeptides include the following:
Colistin (colistimethate, colistin, polymyxin E)
Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Bacitracin works by preventing bacteria from forming this wall. Colistin and polymyxin B work by disrupting the cell membrane underlying this wall in some bacteria. As a result, the bacteria die.
Bacitracin is used mainly to treat superficial skin infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus. It is applied directly to the skin (topically).
Colistin and polymyxin B commonly cause kidney damage, so they are used only for serious infections in which bacteria are resistant to all other antibiotics and no safer alternatives are available. When colistin or polymyxin B is used, it is given by vein (intravenously). In some cases, colistin may be inhaled through a nebulizer.
Polypeptides
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Colistin (colistimethate, colistin, polymyxin E)
Ear, eye, or skin infections
Bladder infections (polymyxin B may be used for bladder irrigation)
Serious infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are very resistant to many other antibiotics (colistin and polymyxin B given by injection)
For bacitracin: Can cause contact dermatitis
For colistin and polymyxin B: Kidney and nerve damage (when given by injection)*
* Polypeptide antibiotics are usually applied directly to the ears, skin, or eyes, but colistin and polymyxin B are sometimes given by injection when bacteria are resistant to all other antibiotics and no safer alternatives are available. Bacitracin is not available for injection.
(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)
Use of Polypeptides During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
bacitracin is applied topically and little of the medication is absorbed into the bloodstream. However, its safety has not been established. The same is true for polymyxin B and colistin when they are applied topically.
polymyxin B, no harmful effects on the fetus have been observed in animal studies, but no well-designed studies have been done in pregnant women. With colistin, harmful effects on the fetus have been observed in animal studies. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Whether use of polymyxin B or colistin by injection during breastfeeding is safe is unknown. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)