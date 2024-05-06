Brought to you bymsd logo
Aminoglycosides

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
Aminoglycosides are a class of antibiotics used to treat serious bacterial infections, such as those caused by gram-negative bacteria (especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa).

Aminoglycosides include the following:

  • Kanamycin

Spectinomycin is chemically related to aminoglycosides and works in a similar way. It is not available in the United States.

Aminoglycosides work by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.

Table

Aminoglycosides

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Kanamycin

Infections caused by gram-negative bacteria, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella species

Hearing loss

Dizziness

Kidney damage

Aminoglycosides are poorly absorbed

All aminoglycosides can damage the ears and kidneys. So doctors monitor the dose carefully and, if possible, often choose a different type of antibiotic.

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Aminoglycosides During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

If aminoglycosides are taken during pregnancy harmful effects on the fetus (such as hearing loss) are possible, but sometimes the benefits of treatment may outweigh the risks. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Use of aminoglycosides during breastfeeding is generally considered acceptable. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

