Fever in Infants and Children

Normal body temperature varies from person to person and throughout the day (it is typically highest in the afternoon). Normal body temperature is higher in preschool-aged children and highest at about 18 to 24 months of age. However, despite these variations, most doctors define fever as a temperature of 100.4° F (about 38° C) or higher when measured with a rectal thermometer (see How to Take A Child's Temperature).

Although parents often worry about how high the temperature is, the height of the fever does not necessarily indicate how serious the cause is. Some minor illnesses cause a high fever, and some serious illnesses cause only a mild fever. Other symptoms (such as difficulty breathing, confusion, and not drinking) indicate the severity of illness much better than the temperature does. However, a temperature over 106° F (about 41° C), although quite rare, can itself be dangerous.

Fever can be useful in helping the body fight infection. Some experts think that reducing fever can prolong some disorders or possibly interfere with the immune system's response to infection. Thus, although a fever is uncomfortable, it does not always require treatment in otherwise healthy children. However, in children with a lung, heart, or brain disorder, fever may cause problems because it increases demands on the body (for example, by increasing the heart rate). So lowering the temperature in such children is important.

Infants with a fever are usually irritable and may not sleep or feed well. Older children lose their interest in play. Usually, the higher a fever gets, the more irritable and disinterested children become. However, sometimes children with a high fever look surprisingly well. Children may have seizures when their temperature rises or falls rapidly (called febrile seizures). Rarely, a fever gets so high that children become listless, drowsy, and unresponsive.

(See also Fever in Adults.)

How to Take a Child’s Temperature

How to Take the Temperature in an Infant or a Child

Evaluation of Fever in Infants and Children Detecting a fever is not difficult, but determining its cause can be. Warning signs Certain symptoms are cause for concern. They include Any fever in infants less than 3 months old

Lethargy or listlessness

Ill appearance

Difficulty breathing

Bleeding in the skin, appearing as tiny reddish purple dots (petechiae) or splotches (purpura)

Continuous crying in an infant or toddler (inconsolability)

Headache, neck stiffness, confusion, or a combination in an older child When to see a doctor Children with fever should be evaluated by a doctor right away if they have any warning signs or are less than 3 months old. Children without warning signs who are between 3 months and 3 years of age should be seen by the doctor if the fever is 102.2° F (39° C) or higher, if there is no obvious upper respiratory infection (that is, children are sneezing and/or have a runny nose and nasal congestion), or if the fever has continued more than 5 days. For children without warning signs who are over 3 years of age, the need for and timing of a doctor's evaluation depend on the child's symptoms. Children who have upper respiratory symptoms but otherwise appear well may not need further evaluation. Children over 3 years of age with fever lasting more than 5 days should be seen by the doctor. What the doctor does Doctors first ask questions about the child's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. A description of the child's symptoms and a thorough examination usually enable doctors to identify the fever’s cause (see table Some Common Causes and Features of Fever in Children). Doctors take the child’s temperature. It is measured rectally in infants and young children for accuracy. The breathing rate is noted. If children appear ill, blood pressure is measured. If children have a cough or breathing problems, a sensor is clipped on a finger or an earlobe to measure the oxygen concentration in blood (pulse oximetry). As doctors examine children, they look for warning signs (such as an ill appearance, lethargy, listlessness, and inconsolability), noting particularly how children respond to being examined—for example, whether children are listless and passive or extremely irritable. Table Some Common Causes and Features of Fever in Children Testing The need for testing depends on the child's age, overall appearance, vaccination status, and whether the fever is acute or chronic. Doctors may also do testing for particular disorders they suspect ( see Table: Some Common Causes and Features of Fever in Children).

Testing for Acute Fever For acute fever, doctors test for infectious causes according to the age of the child. They thoroughly evaluate children who are under 3 years of age, even those who do not look very ill and those who seem to have a source of infection (for example, an ear infection). Doctors need to rule out a serious bacterial infection, such as meningitis, sepsis/bacteremia, or a urinary tract infection. Testing is especially necessary in infants, because the source of their fever is difficult to determine and because their immature immune system puts them at high risk of serious infection. Lab Tests for Fever in Children Lab Test Bacteria Culture Test Lab Test Urinalysis Lab Test Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Lab Test C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Lab Test Bacteria Culture Test Lab Test Urinalysis Lab Test Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Lab Test C-Reactive Protein (CRP) Test Fever in infants under 1 month old Children in this age group who have a fever are hospitalized for testing and treatment because their risk of having a serious infection is high. Testing typically includes blood and urine tests, a spinal tap (lumbar puncture), and sometimes a chest x-ray. Stool tests are done in newborns who have diarrhea. Fever in infants between 1 month and 3 months old Children with fever in this age group who look ill (that is, who have an abnormal cry, lethargy, or other unusual behavior) or who have risk factors for a serious bacterial infection (that is, who have severe birth defects, were preterm, or are unvaccinated) should be hospitalized. These children undergo blood tests, urine tests, a chest x-ray, and a spinal tap to look for bacteremia, urinary tract infections, and meningitis. Children with fever in this age group who look well also undergo blood and urine tests, but might not have a spinal tap. They are sometimes not admitted to the hospital. Fever in children between 3 months and 3 years old Children in this age group who have a fever but look well and can be watched closely may not need tests, especially if doctors find a source of the fever. If symptoms suggest a specific infection, doctors do the appropriate tests. If children have no symptoms suggesting a specific disorder but look ill, have risk factors for a serious bacterial infection, or have a temperature of 102.2° F [39° C] or higher), blood and urine tests are usually done. Sometimes a spinal tap is done. The need for hospitalization depends on how well or ill children look, the results of any tests done, and whether a follow-up examination can be done in a timely fashion. Fever in children over 3 years old Children in this age group do not typically undergo tests unless they have specific symptoms suggesting a serious disorder or if no source of the fever can be found.

Testing for Chronic Fever For chronic fever, tests are often done. If doctors suspect a particular disorder, tests for that disorder are done. If the cause is unclear, screening tests are done. Screening tests include a complete blood cell count, urinalysis and culture, and blood tests to check for inflammation. Tests for inflammation include the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and measurement of C-reactive protein (CRP) levels. Other tests doctors sometimes do when there is no clear cause include stool tests, blood cultures or tests of antibody levels in the blood to detect bacteria or viruses, tuberculosis skin test or interferon-gamma release assay, chest x-rays, computed tomography (CT) of the sinuses, and bone scans. Rarely, fevers persist, and doctors cannot identify the cause even after extensive testing. This type of fever is called fever of unknown origin. Children with a fever of unknown origin may require additional testing and evaluation.

Treatment of Fever in Infants and Children If the fever results from a disorder, that disorder is treated. Other fever treatment is focused on making children feel better. General measures Ways to help children with a fever feel better without using drugs include Giving children plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration

Putting cool, wet cloths (compresses) on their forehead, wrists, and calves

Placing children in a warm bath (only slightly cooler than the temperature of the child) Because shivering may actually raise the child’s temperature, methods that may cause shivering, such as undressing and cold baths, should not be used. Rubbing the child down with alcohol or witch hazel must not be done because alcohol can be absorbed through the skin and cause harm. There are many other unhelpful folk remedies, ranging from the harmless (for example, putting onions or potatoes in the child's socks) to the uncomfortable and possibly harmful (for example, coining or cupping). Drugs to lower fever Fever in an otherwise healthy child does not necessarily require treatment. However, drugs called antipyretic (fever-lowering) drugs may make children feel better by lowering the temperature. These drugs do not have any effect on an infection or other disorder causing the fever. However, if children have certain chronic disorders or a history of seizures triggered by fever, using these drugs may be recommended by the doctor because they reduce the extra stress put on the body by fever. Typically, the following drugs are used:

Acetaminophen tends to be preferred. Ibuprofen, if used for a long time, can irritate the stomach’s lining. These drugs are available over the counter without a prescription. The recommended dosage is listed on the package or may be specified by the doctor. It is important to give the correct dose at the correct interval. The drugs do not work if too little drug is given or it is not given often enough. And although these drugs are relatively safe, giving too much of the drug or giving it too often can cause an overdose. Rarely, acetaminophen or ibuprofen is given to prevent a fever, as when infants have just been vaccinated. influenza or chickenpox) and cause a serious disorder called Reye syndrome.