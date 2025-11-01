Arterial Blood Gas (ABG) Analysis and Pulse Oximetry

An arterial blood gas measurement can give a more exact measurement of the blood oxygen level than pulse oximetry, and provides other information as well. Arterial blood gas tests measure the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the arterial blood and determine the acidity (pH) of the blood. Oxygen, carbon dioxide, and acidity levels are important indicators of lung function because they reflect how well the lungs are getting oxygen into the blood, how well air is moving in and out of the lungs, and how the breathing may be affecting the body overall.

Taking a blood sample from an artery using a needle may cause a few minutes of discomfort. Usually the sample is taken from an artery in the wrist (radial artery).

There are other ways of measuring carbon dioxide in exhaled breath that do not require blood samples, but these methods are sometimes less accurate and not always easily available.