Overview of Systemic Rheumatic Diseases

In an autoimmune disorder, antibodies or cells produced by the body attack the body’s own tissues. Many autoimmune disorders affect connective tissue and a variety of organs. Connective tissue is the structural tissue that gives strength to joints, tendons, ligaments, and blood vessels.

Systemic rheumatic diseases include a diverse group of autoimmune conditions such as

People with systemic rheumatic diseases may also have another kind of autoimmune disorder, such as Hashimoto thyroiditis (an autoimmune thyroid disorder that can lead to underactivity of the thyroid gland).

Symptoms of Systemic Rheumatic Diseases In autoimmune disorders, inflammation and the immune response may result in tissue damage, not only in and around joints but also in other tissues, including vital organs, such as the kidneys and organs in the gastrointestinal tract. The sac that surrounds the heart (pericardium), the membrane that covers the lungs (pleura), and even the brain can be affected. The type and severity of symptoms depend on which organs are affected. Most systemic rheumatic diseases increase a person's risk of developing cholesterol deposits (plaques) in arteries, resulting in hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis), but this risk may be reduced by effective treatments.

Diagnosis of Systemic Rheumatic Diseases A doctor's evaluation

Laboratory tests

Sometimes established criteria A systemic rheumatic disease is diagnosed on the basis of its particular symptom pattern, the findings during a physical examination, and the results of laboratory tests (such as blood tests and biopsies). For some of these diseases, doctors can also use an established set of criteria to help make the diagnosis. Sometimes the symptoms of one disease overlaps with those of another so much that doctors cannot make a distinction. In this case, the disease may be called undifferentiated connective tissue disease or an overlap disease.