Teething is the process of tooth eruption through the gums.

A child's first tooth usually appears by 6 months of age, and a complete set of 20 primary or first teeth usually develops by 2½ years.

Before a tooth appears, the child may cry, be fussy, and sleep and eat poorly. The child may drool, have red and tender gums, and chew constantly on objects like toys and crib rails during tooth eruption.

Teething does not cause fever (temperature of 100.4° F or 38° C or higher). Children who have fever and who are especially fussy should be evaluated by a doctor for an infection because these symptoms are not caused by teething.

Teething devices worn around the child's neck, such as teething necklaces or beads, should be avoided because they increase the risk of choking and strangulation.