Overview of Hepatitis

BySonal Kumar, MD, MPH, Weill Cornell Medical College
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2024
Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver.

Hepatitis is common throughout the world.

Hepatitis can be

  • Acute (short-lived)

  • Chronic (lasting at least 6 months)

Most cases of acute hepatitis caused by a virus (acute viral hepatitis) resolve on their own, but some progress to chronic hepatitis.

(See also Overview of Acute Viral Hepatitis and Overview of Chronic Hepatitis.)

Did You Know...

  • Vaccines can prevent some types of viral hepatitis or decrease its severity.

  • A few simple, common-sense precautions can also help prevent hepatitis.

Causes of Hepatitis

Hepatitis commonly results from

Metabolism is the process that converts food into energy; uses food to produce molecules that maintain the body such as proteins, carbohydrates, and fats; and gets rid of the body's waste products. Abnormal metabolism in liver cells leads to buildup of fat and inflammation. This is called metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease (MASLD), which can lead to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). (MASLD was formerly called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD], and MASH was formerly called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH].)

Less commonly, hepatitis results from a reaction of the immune system that causes inflammation of the liver (autoimmune hepatitis), genetic liver disorders, and other viral infections (such as infectious mononucleosis, herpes simplex, or cytomegalovirus infection). SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19) can cause hepatitis that is usually mild. The severity of liver inflammation tends to correlate with the severity of COVID-19, but mild liver inflammation can develop even when the person has no symptoms of COVID-19.

Table
Table

The Hepatitis Viruses

Transmission

Symptoms and Prognosis

Prevention

Hepatitis A

Ingestion of something contaminated with the stool of an infected person, usually because of poor hygiene or inadequate sanitation (called the fecal-oral route).

Usually no symptoms in young children

Usually in older children and adults, typical symptoms of acute hepatitis (poor appetite, nausea, vomiting, and often jaundice)

Usually complete recovery

Does not become chronic

Use of good hygiene when handling food and avoidance of contaminated water

Vaccination against hepatitis A for all children and for adults likely to be exposed to the infection

If people are exposed to hepatitis A, hepatitis A vaccine or standard immune globulin*

Hepatitis B

Less easily transmitted than hepatitis A

Contact with blood and other body fluids (such as semen, vaginal fluids, or saliva)—as occurs during the following:

  • Sharing of unsterilized needles to inject illicit drugs

  • Reuse of unsterilized needles to apply tattoos

  • Sexual activity

  • Birth of a baby†

Generally more serious than hepatitis A and occasionally fatal

More severe symptoms when people with hepatitis B also have hepatitis D

Joint pains and itchy red hives on the skin (wheals) in addition to typical symptoms of acute hepatitis

Can become chronic, with increased risk of liver cancer

Avoidance of high-risk behavior, such as sharing needles to inject drugs and having several sex partners

Vaccination against hepatitis B for all children (starting at birth) and for people likely to be exposed to the infection

Hepatitis C

Contact with blood and other body fluids (such as semen, vaginal fluids, or saliva)—as occurs during the following:

  • Sharing of unsterilized needles to inject illicit drugs

  • Reuse of unsterilized needles to apply tattoos

  • Sexual activity (not commonly)

  • Birth of a baby† (not commonly)

At first, usually mild or no symptoms but sometimes alternating between mild and more severe symptoms

Becomes chronic in about 75% of people, with increased risk of severe scarring of the liver (cirrhosis) and liver cancer, but usually only if cirrhosis has developed first

Avoidance of high-risk behavior, such as sharing needles to inject drugs and getting tattoos and body piercings

No vaccine currently available

Hepatitis D

Contact with blood and other body fluids (such as semen, vaginal fluids, or saliva)—as occurs during the following:

  • Sharing of unsterilized needles to inject illicit drugs

  • Reuse of unsterilized needles to apply tattoos

  • Sexual activity

Occurs only as a coinfection with hepatitis B and usually makes the hepatitis B infection more severe

Same as for hepatitis B:

  • Avoidance of high-risk behavior

  • Vaccination against hepatitis B

Hepatitis E

Ingestion of something contaminated with the stool of an infected person (called the fecal-oral route), usually because of poor hygiene or inadequate sanitation

Occasionally consumption of meat from an infected animal

Severe symptoms, especially in pregnant women

Does not usually become chronic

Vaccination against hepatitis E (currently available only in China)

† A pregnant woman infected with hepatitis B or hepatitis C can transmit the virus to her baby.

