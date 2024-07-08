Overview of Hepatitis

Hepatitis commonly results from

A virus, particularly 1 of the 5 major hepatitis viruses—A, B, C, D, or E

Excessive alcohol intake

Fatty liver due to abnormal metabolism



Metabolism is the process that converts food into energy; uses food to produce molecules that maintain the body such as proteins, carbohydrates, and fats; and gets rid of the body's waste products. Abnormal metabolism in liver cells leads to buildup of fat and inflammation. This is called metabolic dysfunction-associated liver disease (MASLD), which can lead to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). (MASLD was formerly called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD], and MASH was formerly called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH].)

Less commonly, hepatitis results from a reaction of the immune system that causes inflammation of the liver (autoimmune hepatitis), genetic liver disorders, and other viral infections (such as infectious mononucleosis, herpes simplex, or cytomegalovirus infection). SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19) can cause hepatitis that is usually mild. The severity of liver inflammation tends to correlate with the severity of COVID-19, but mild liver inflammation can develop even when the person has no symptoms of COVID-19.