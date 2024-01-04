Otitis Media (Acute)

Acute otitis media is a bacterial or viral infection of the middle ear.

Acute otitis media often occurs in people with a cold or allergies.

The infected ear is painful.

Doctors examine the eardrum to make the diagnosis.

Certain routine childhood vaccinations can reduce the risk of acute otitis media.

The infection is sometimes treated with antibiotics.

Acute otitis media results from infection by viruses or bacteria, often as a complication of the common cold or of allergies. Although acute otitis media can occur at any age, it is most common between the ages of 3 months and 3 years. Acute otitis media often occurs during this age range because structures in the middle ear (such as the eustachian tube) are immature and function less efficiently than in adults. Symptoms and treatment are similar in adults and older children (for acute otitis media in younger children, see Acute Middle Ear Infection in Children).

Conditions that increase the risk of otitis media (risk factors) include

Living in a household where people smoke

Having many relatives who have had otitis media

Living in an area with heavy air pollution

Being bottle fed, rather than breastfed

Being in a day care center

Rarely, bacterial otitis media spreads to nearby structures such as the mastoid bone behind the ear (mastoiditis) or the inner ear. Spread into the brain is extremely rare, but some people develop meningitis or a collection of pus (abscess) in or around the brain.

Symptoms of Acute Otitis Media In people with acute otitis media, the infected ear is painful (see Earache), with a red, bulging eardrum. Many people have hearing loss. Infants may simply be cranky or have difficulty sleeping. Fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea often occur in young children. The bulging eardrum sometimes ruptures, causing pus to drain from the ear, sometimes with relief of ear pain. Normal Eardrum Image CLINICA CLAROS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Acute Otitis Media Image © Springer Science+Business Media If the infection spreads, people may have a severe headache, confusion, or impaired brain function.

Diagnosis of Acute Otitis Media A doctor's evaluation Doctors use an otoscope (a handheld light) to examine the ear canal and eardrum. If otitis media is present, pus may be visible in the middle ear behind the eardrum.

Treatment of Acute Otitis Media Pain relievers

Antibiotics if needed Children are young (for example, younger than 6 months).

Symptoms are severe.

Symptoms do not lessen after 72 hours.

Otitis media recurs frequently. Some experts say that children age 6 to 23 months with acute otitis media that is in only one ear and is not severe and older children can start treatment with or without antibiotics. If antibiotics are not used initially, they are given if the child is worse or does not feel better after 48 to 72 hours have passed since symptoms began. If a person has severe or persistent pain and fever and the eardrum is bulging, myringotomy may be done. For this procedure, an opening is made through the eardrum to allow fluid to drain from the middle ear. The opening, which does not affect hearing, usually heals without treatment. People who have repeated bouts of otitis media may need to have drainage tubes (tympanostomy tubes) placed in their eardrums (see figure Myringotomy). Myringotomy: Treating Recurring Ear Infections