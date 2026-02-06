Overview of Leukemia

Leukemias are grouped into four main types:

The types are defined according to how quickly they progress and the type and characteristics of the white blood cells that become cancerous.

Acute leukemias progress rapidly and consist of immature cells.

Chronic leukemias progress slowly and consist of more mature cells.

Lymphocytic (lymphoblastic) leukemias develop from cancerous changes in lymphocytes or in cells that normally produce lymphocytes. They may be acute or chronic.

Myeloid (myelocytic, or myelogenous) leukemias develop from cancerous changes in cells that normally produce neutrophils, basophils, eosinophils, and monocytes. They may be acute or chronic.