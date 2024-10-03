skip to main content
Deborah M. Consolini, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Pediatrics

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Connecticut School of Medicine
  • Residency: Pediatrics, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Philadelphia, PA
  • Primary Care Faculty Development Fellowship Program, East Lansing, MI

Certifications

  • American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
  • American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Hospital Medicine

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
  • Suburban Life Magazine Top Doctors for Children, 2014
  • Jefferson Family and Community Medicine Outside Preceptor Award, 2015
  • Faculty Teaching Award, 2008
  • Dean’s Citation, Jefferson Medical College, 2006

Manual Chapters and Commentaries