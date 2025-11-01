Chest Imaging

Chest x-rays are routinely taken from the back to front. Usually a view from the side is also taken. Sometimes chest x-rays need to be taken with the person in a different position so that doctors can get a view of a specific area of the lungs or because the person cannot be placed in the usual position.

Chest x-rays provide a good outline of the heart and major blood vessels and usually can reveal a serious disorder in the lungs, the adjacent spaces, or the chest wall, including the ribs. For example, chest x-rays can show most pneumonias, lung tumors, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a collapsed lung (atelectasis), and air (pneumothorax) or fluid (pleural effusion) in the pleural space (the space between the 2 layers of pleura covering the lung and inner chest wall).

Although chest x-rays seldom give enough information to determine the exact cause of the abnormality, they can help a doctor determine whether and which other tests are needed to make a diagnosis.