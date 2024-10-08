Загальні відомості про гістіоцитози

The histiocytic disorders are clinically heterogeneous disorders that result from an abnormal proliferation of histiocytes that are either
Dendritic cells (antigen-presenting cells)
Monocyte-macrophages (antigen-processing cells)
Classifying histiocytic disorders is difficult (see table Histiocytic Disorders) and has changed over time as an understanding of the biology of these cells has evolved (1). Langerhans cell histiocytosis is the most common histiocytic disorder. There are other rare histiocytic disorders such as Erdheim-Chester disease and juvenile xanthogranuloma, some of which are now considered variants of Langerhans cell histiocytosis (2).
Гістіоцитозні захворювання
Category
Usual Disorders*
Dendritic cell–related
Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH)†
Juvenile xanthogranuloma (JXG)
Erdheim-Chester disease (ECD)
Macrophage-related
Primary hemophagocytic syndromes
Secondary hemophagocytic syndromes
Rosai-Dorfman disease (RDD)‡
* Other, rare disorders exist in each category.
† Includes the disorders formerly called eosinophilic granuloma, Letterer-Siwe disease, and Hand-Schüller-Christian disease
‡ Also called sinus histiocytosis with massive lymphadenopathy or Rosai-Dorfman-Destombes disease
Довідкові матеріали загального характеру
