Септо-оптична дисплазія

Symptoms of septo-optic dysplasia may include decreased visual acuity in one or both eyes, nystagmus, strabismus, and endocrine dysfunction (including growth hormone deficiency, hypothyroidism, adrenal insufficiency, diabetes insipidus, and hypogonadism). Seizures may occur.

Although some children have normal intelligence, many have learning disabilities, intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, or other developmental delay.