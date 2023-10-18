Деякі фізичні фактори, що сприяють жіночій сексуальній дисфункції
Category
Factor
Genital factors
Congenital malformations
Sexually transmitted infections
Genitourinary syndrome of menopause
Vulvar dermatoses (eg, lichen sclerosus, vulvovaginal chronic graft-versus-host disease)
Obstetric trauma
Postsurgical introital narrowing
Radiation fibrosis
Recurrent tearing of the posterior fourchette
Other physical factors
Bilateral oophorectomy in premenopausal women
Breastfeeding
Physical disability
Fatigue
Hyperprolactinemia
Nerve damage (eg, due to diabetes, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, or spinal cord dysfunction)
Thyroid disorders, hypoadrenal states, hypopituitary states
Medications and other substances
Certain antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
Antihistamines
Beta-blockers and other antihypertensive drugs
Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists
Opioids