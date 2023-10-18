skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Search icon

Деякі фізичні фактори, що сприяють жіночій сексуальній дисфункції

Category

Factor

Genital factors

Congenital malformations

Sexually transmitted infections

Genital mutilation

Genitourinary syndrome of menopause

Vulvar dermatoses (eg, lichen sclerosus, vulvovaginal chronic graft-versus-host disease)

Obstetric trauma

Postsurgical introital narrowing

Radiation fibrosis

Recurrent tearing of the posterior fourchette

Vaginal infections

Other physical factors

Bilateral oophorectomy in premenopausal women

Breastfeeding

Physical disability

Fatigue

Hyperprolactinemia

Hypertension

Nerve damage (eg, due to diabetes, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, or spinal cord dysfunction)

Ovarian insufficiency

Substance use disorder

Thyroid disorders, hypoadrenal states, hypopituitary states

Urinary incontinence

Medications and other substances

Alcohol

Certain antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

Antihistamines

Antiseizure drugs

Beta-blockers and other antihypertensive drugs

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists

Opioids

