Деякі причини блювоти у немовлят, дітей та підлітків
Cause*
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Vomiting in infants
Viral gastroenteritis
Usually with diarrhea
Sometimes fever and/or contact with a person who has similar symptoms
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes rapid immunoassays for viral antigens or PCR testing for enteric pathogens (eg, rotavirus, adenovirus)
Gastroesophageal reflux disease
Recurrent fussiness during or after feedings
Possibly poor weight gain, arching of the back, recurrent respiratory symptoms (eg, cough, stridor, wheezing)
Empiric trial of acid suppression
Sometimes upper GI contrast study, a milk scan, esophageal pH monitoring and/or impedance study, or endoscopy
Bacterial enteritis or colitis
Usually with diarrhea (often bloody), fever, crampy abdominal pain, distention
Often contact with a person who has similar symptoms
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes stool examination for white blood cell count and culture or PCR testing for enteric pathogens
Recurrent projectile vomiting immediately after feeding in neonates aged 2–12 weeks, infrequent stools
May be emaciated and dehydrated
Sometimes palpable “olive” in right upper quadrant
Ultrasonography of pylorus
Upper GI contrast study if ultrasonography is unavailable or uncertain
Congenital atresias or stenoses
Abdominal distention
Bilious emesis in first 24–48 hours of life (with lesser degrees of stenosis, vomiting can be delayed)
Sometimes polyhydramnios during pregnancy, Down syndrome, jaundice
Abdominal x-ray
Upper GI series or contrast enema depending on findings
Colicky abdominal pain, inconsolable crying, lethargy, drawing of legs up to chest
Later, bloody ("currant jelly") stool
Typically age 3–36 months, but can be outside this range
Abdominal ultrasonography
If ultrasonography is positive or nondiagnostic, air or contrast enema (unless patient has signs of peritonitis or perforation)
In neonates, delayed passage of meconium, abdominal distention, bilious emesis
Abdominal x-ray
Contrast enema
Rectal biopsy
Malrotation with volvulus
In neonates, bilious emesis, abdominal distention and pain
Bloody stool
Abdominal x-ray
Contrast enema or upper GI series
Fever, lethargy, tachycardia, tachypnea
Widened pulse pressure, hypotension
Cell counts and cultures (blood, urine, cerebrospinal fluid)
Chest x-ray if pulmonary symptoms are present
Abdominal pain, diarrhea
Possibly eczematous rash or urticaria
Elimination diet
Sometimes skin testing and/or radioallergosorbent testing (RAST)
Poor feeding, failure to thrive, lethargy, hepatosplenomegaly, jaundice
Sometimes unusual odor, cataracts
Electrolytes, ammonia, liver tests, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, serum glucose, total and direct bilirubin, complete blood count, prothrombin time/partial thromboplastin time (PT/PTT)
Neonatal metabolic screening
Further specific tests based on findings
Vomiting in children and adolescents
Viral gastroenteritis
Usually with diarrhea
Sometimes fever, contact with a person who has similar symptoms, or history of travel
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes rapid immunoassays for viral antigens or PCR testing for enteric pathogens (eg, rotavirus, adenovirus)
Bacterial enteritis or colitis
Usually with diarrhea (often bloody), fever, crampy abdominal pain, distention, fecal urgency
Often contact with a person who has similar symptoms or history of travel
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes stool for white blood cell count and culture or PCR testing for enteric pathogens
Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome
Cyclic episodes of nausea and vomiting in frequent cannabis users
Clinical evaluation
Non-GI infection
Fever
Often localizing findings (eg, headache, ear pain, sore throat, cervical adenopathy, dysuria, flank pain, nasal discharge) depending on cause
Clinical evaluation
Testing as needed for suspected cause
Initial general malaise and periumbilical discomfort followed by pain localizing to right lower quadrant, vomiting after pain manifestation, anorexia, fever, tenderness at McBurney point, decreased bowel sounds
Ultrasonography (preferred over CT to limit radiation exposure)
Serious infection
Fever, toxic appearance, back pain, dysuria (pyelonephritis)
Nuchal rigidity, photophobia (meningitis)
Listlessness, hypotension, tachycardia (sepsis)
Cell counts and cultures (blood, urine, cerebrospinal fluid) as indicated by findings
≥ 3 episodes of intense acute nausea and unremitting vomiting and sometimes abdominal pain or headache lasting hours to days
Intervening symptom-free intervals lasting weeks to months
Exclusion of metabolic, GI (eg, malrotation), or central nervous system (eg, brain tumor) disorders
Intracranial hypertension (caused by tumor or trauma)
Chronic, progressive headache; nocturnal awakenings; morning vomiting; headache worsened by coughing or Valsalva maneuver; vision changes
Brain CT (without contrast)
Binge and purge cycles, erosion of tooth enamel, weight loss or gain
Sometimes skin lesions on hand from inducing vomiting (Russell sign)
Clinical evaluation
Amenorrhea, morning sickness, bloating, breast tenderness
History of unprotected sexual activity†
Urine pregnancy test
Toxic ingestions (eg, acetaminophen, iron, ethanol)
Often history of ingestion
Various findings depending on ingested substance
Qualitative and sometimes quantitative serum drug levels (depending on substance)
Adverse drug reaction (eg, to chemotherapeutic drugs)
Exposure to a specific drug
Clinical evaluation
* Causes are listed in order of frequency.
† Many adolescents do not admit to sexual activity.
GI = gastrointestinal; PCR = polymerase chain reaction.