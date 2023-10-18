skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини появи симптому мимовільної втрати ваги

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Endocrine disorders

Hyperthyroidism

Increased appetite

Heat intolerance, sweating, tremor, anxiety, tachycardia, diarrhea

Thyroid function tests

Diabetes mellitus, type 1 (new onset or poorly controlled)

Increased appetite

Polydipsia, polyuria

Plasma glucose measurement

Chronic primary adrenal insufficiency

Abdominal pain, fatigue, hyperpigmentation, orthostatic light-headedness

Serum electrolytes, cortisol, and adrenocorticotropic hormone levels

Drugs

Alcohol

History of excess consumption

Vascular spiders, Dupuytren contractures, testicular atrophy, peripheral neuropathy

Sometimes ascites, asterixis

Clinical evaluation

Liver tests

Drugs

  • Of abuse

  • Herbal and over-the-counter products

  • Prescription medications

History of use

Clinical evaluation

When possible, trial of stopping drug

Psychiatric disorders

Anorexia nervosa

Inappropriate fear of weight gain in an emaciated young woman or adolescent female, amenorrhea

Clinical evaluation

Depression

Sadness, fatigue, loss of sexual desire and/or pleasure, sleep disturbance, psychomotor retardation

Clinical evaluation

Renal disorders*

Chronic kidney disease

Edema, nausea, vomiting, stomatitis, dysgeusia, nocturia, fatigue, pruritus, decreased mental acuity, muscle twitches and cramps, peripheral neuropathy, seizures

Serum blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine measurement

Nephrotic syndrome

Edema, hypertension, proteinuria, fatigue, frothy urine

24-hour urinary protein measurement

Alternatively, spot urinary/serum protein ratio

Infections

Fungal infections (usually primary fungal infections)

Fever, night sweats, fatigue, cough, dyspnea

Often risk of exposure based on geography

Sometimes other organ-specific manifestations

Usually cultures and stains

Sometimes serologic tests

Sometimes biopsy

Helminthic (worm) infections

Fever, abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, eosinophilia

Usually residence or travel in developing countries

Disorder-specific tests (eg, microscopic examination of stool, culture, serology)

HIV/AIDS

Fever, dyspnea, cough, lymphadenopathy, diarrhea, candidiasis

Blood antibody or antigen testing

Subacute bacterial endocarditis

Fever, night sweats, arthralgias, dyspnea, fatigue, Roth spots, Janeway lesions, Osler nodes, splinter hemorrhages, retinal artery emboli, stroke

Often in patients with valvular heart disease or IV drug use

Blood cultures

Echocardiography

Tuberculosis

Fever, night sweats, cough, hemoptysis

Sometimes risk factors (eg, exposure, poor living conditions)

Chest x-ray

Sputum culture and smear

PPD and/or interferon-gamma release assay

Other systemic disorders

Cancer

Often night sweats, fatigue, fever

Sometimes bone pain at night or other organ-specific symptoms

Organ-specific evaluation

Giant cell arteritis

Headache, muscle pains, jaw claudication, fever, and/or visual disturbances in an older adult

ESR and, if elevated, temporal artery biopsy

Sarcoidosis

Cough, dyspnea, crackles

Fever, fatigue, lymphadenopathy

Sometimes symptoms of other organ involvement (eg, ocular, hepatic, gastrointestinal, bone)

Chest x-ray

Sometimes chest CT

Biopsy

Dental and taste disorders

Dysgeusia (loss of taste)

Usually risk factors (eg, cranial nerve dysfunction, use of certain drugs, aging)

Clinical evaluation

Poor dentition

Tooth or gum pain

Halitosis, periodontitis, missing and/or decayed teeth

Clinical evaluation

* Accumulation of edema may mask loss of lean body weight.

ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; PPD = purified protein derivative

Серед цих тем