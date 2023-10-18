Деякі причини появи симптому мимовільної втрати ваги
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Endocrine disorders
Increased appetite
Heat intolerance, sweating, tremor, anxiety, tachycardia, diarrhea
Thyroid function tests
Diabetes mellitus, type 1 (new onset or poorly controlled)
Increased appetite
Polydipsia, polyuria
Plasma glucose measurement
Chronic primary adrenal insufficiency
Abdominal pain, fatigue, hyperpigmentation, orthostatic light-headedness
Serum electrolytes, cortisol, and adrenocorticotropic hormone levels
Drugs
History of excess consumption
Vascular spiders, Dupuytren contractures, testicular atrophy, peripheral neuropathy
Sometimes ascites, asterixis
Clinical evaluation
Liver tests
Drugs
History of use
Clinical evaluation
When possible, trial of stopping drug
Psychiatric disorders
Inappropriate fear of weight gain in an emaciated young woman or adolescent female, amenorrhea
Clinical evaluation
Sadness, fatigue, loss of sexual desire and/or pleasure, sleep disturbance, psychomotor retardation
Clinical evaluation
Renal disorders*
Edema, nausea, vomiting, stomatitis, dysgeusia, nocturia, fatigue, pruritus, decreased mental acuity, muscle twitches and cramps, peripheral neuropathy, seizures
Serum blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine measurement
Edema, hypertension, proteinuria, fatigue, frothy urine
24-hour urinary protein measurement
Alternatively, spot urinary/serum protein ratio
Infections
Fungal infections (usually primary fungal infections)
Fever, night sweats, fatigue, cough, dyspnea
Often risk of exposure based on geography
Sometimes other organ-specific manifestations
Usually cultures and stains
Sometimes serologic tests
Sometimes biopsy
Fever, abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, eosinophilia
Usually residence or travel in developing countries
Disorder-specific tests (eg, microscopic examination of stool, culture, serology)
Fever, dyspnea, cough, lymphadenopathy, diarrhea, candidiasis
Blood antibody or antigen testing
Fever, night sweats, arthralgias, dyspnea, fatigue, Roth spots, Janeway lesions, Osler nodes, splinter hemorrhages, retinal artery emboli, stroke
Often in patients with valvular heart disease or IV drug use
Blood cultures
Echocardiography
Fever, night sweats, cough, hemoptysis
Sometimes risk factors (eg, exposure, poor living conditions)
Chest x-ray
Sputum culture and smear
PPD and/or interferon-gamma release assay
Other systemic disorders
Often night sweats, fatigue, fever
Sometimes bone pain at night or other organ-specific symptoms
Organ-specific evaluation
Headache, muscle pains, jaw claudication, fever, and/or visual disturbances in an older adult
ESR and, if elevated, temporal artery biopsy
Cough, dyspnea, crackles
Fever, fatigue, lymphadenopathy
Sometimes symptoms of other organ involvement (eg, ocular, hepatic, gastrointestinal, bone)
Chest x-ray
Sometimes chest CT
Biopsy
Dental and taste disorders
Dysgeusia (loss of taste)
Usually risk factors (eg, cranial nerve dysfunction, use of certain drugs, aging)
Clinical evaluation
Poor dentition
Tooth or gum pain
Halitosis, periodontitis, missing and/or decayed teeth
Clinical evaluation
* Accumulation of edema may mask loss of lean body weight.
ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; PPD = purified protein derivative