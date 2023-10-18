Гемолітичні анемії
Mechanism
Disorder or Agent
Disorders extrinsic to the red blood cell
Immunologic abnormalities
Autoimmune hemolytic anemias:
Transfusion reactions (alloantibody-mediated)
Infectious organisms (direct invasion)
Babesia
Bartonella bacilliformis
Plasmodium falciparum
P. malariae
P. vivax
Mechanical trauma
Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)
March hemoglobinuria
Valvular heart disorders and mechanical valves
Ventricular assist devices
Primary thrombotic microangiopathies (TMA) including thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, atypical or complement-mediated hemolytic uremic syndrome, hemolytic uremic syndrome (shiga toxin-mediated)
Disorders with microangiopathic hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia, often considered secondary TMAs, including transplant-associated TMA, HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver Enzymes, and Low Platelets) syndrome, autoimmune TMA (eg, associated with SLE, catastrophic antiphospholipid syndrome, scleroderma renal crisis), drug-Induced TMA, or related to severe hypertension, infection, or malignancy
Reticuloendothelial hyperactivity
Toxin production by infectious organisms
Clostridium perfringens
Shiga toxin
Toxins
Compounds with oxidant potential (eg, dapsone, phenazopyridine, naphthalene)
Copper (Wilson disease)
Lead
Insect venom
Snake venom
Thermal injury
Associated with burns
Intrinsic red blood cell abnormalities
Acquired red blood cell membrane disorders
Severe hypophosphatemia (depletion of adenosine triphosphate [ATP])
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Stomatocytosis
Spur cell anemia (acanthocytosis)
Congenital red blood cell membrane disorders
Disorders of hemoglobin synthesis
Unstable hemoglobins
Disorders of red blood cell metabolism
Glycolytic pathway defects (eg, pyruvate kinase deficiency)
Hexose monophosphate shunt defects (eg, glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase [G6PD] deficiency)