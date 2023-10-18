skip to main content
Захворювання та лікарські препарати/речовини, здатні спричинити фіброз печінки

Categories of Disorders

Specific Examples

Disorders with direct hepatic effects

Autoimmune hepatitis

Certain storage diseases and inborn errors of metabolism

Congenital hepatic fibrosis

Infections

Metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH) formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis/(NASH)*

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC)

Disorders affecting hepatic blood flow

Budd-Chiari syndrome

Heart failure

Hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome

Portal vein thrombosis

Medications and substances with hepatic effects

Alcohol*

Amiodarone

Chlorpromazine

Isoniazid

Methotrexate

Methyldopa

Oxyphenisatin

Tolbutamide

Disorders that cause mechanical obstruction

Scarring due to prior liver surgery

Bile duct strictures due to impacted gallstones

* Most common causes.

† Sometimes caused by pyrrolizidine alkaloids, present in herbal products such as bush teas.

