Захворювання та лікарські препарати/речовини, здатні спричинити фіброз печінки
Categories of Disorders
Specific Examples
Disorders with direct hepatic effects
Autoimmune hepatitis
Certain storage diseases and inborn errors of metabolism
Congenital hepatic fibrosis
Infections
Metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH) formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis/(NASH)*
Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)
Disorders affecting hepatic blood flow
Hepatic sinusoidal obstruction syndrome†
Medications and substances with hepatic effects
Alcohol*
Amiodarone
Chlorpromazine
Isoniazid
Methotrexate
Methyldopa
Oxyphenisatin
Tolbutamide
Disorders that cause mechanical obstruction
Scarring due to prior liver surgery
Bile duct strictures due to impacted gallstones
* Most common causes.
† Sometimes caused by pyrrolizidine alkaloids, present in herbal products such as bush teas.