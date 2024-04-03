вогнищева алопеція

Corticosteroids

Sometimes topical anthralin, minoxidil, or both

Sometimes topical immunotherapy

Sometimes baricitinib, ritlecitinib, or methotrexate

Rarely, photochemotherapy or psoralen plus ultraviolet A (PUVA)

Use of hairpieces and camouflage techniques

If therapy is considered, intralesional corticosteroid injection is the treatment of choice in adults. Triamcinolone acetonide suspension (typically in doses of 0.1 to 3 mL of 2.5 to 5 mg/mL concentration every 4 to 8 weeks) can be injected intradermally if the lesions are small. Potent topical corticosteroids (eg, clobetasol propionate 0.05% foam, gel, or ointment 2 times a day for about 4 weeks) can be used; however, they often do not penetrate to the depth of the hair bulb where the inflammatory process is located. Oral corticosteroids are effective, but hair loss often recurs after cessation of therapy and adverse effects limit use.

Topical anthralin cream (0.5 to 1% applied for 10 to 20 minutes daily then washed off; contact time titrated as tolerated up to 1 hour/day) may be used to stimulate a mild irritant reaction. Minoxidil 5% solution may be helpful as an adjuvant to corticosteroid or anthralin treatment.

Induction of allergic contact dermatitis using diphenylcyclopropenone or squaric acid dibutylester (topical immunotherapy) leads to hair growth due to unknown mechanisms, but this treatment is best reserved for patients with diffuse involvement who have not responded to other therapies.

Baricitinib and ritlecitinib are Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors that are beneficial in treating severe alopecia areata (1–4).

Oral methotrexate has been successfully used for the treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis in both adult and pediatric populations. Doses range from 15 to 25 mg weekly. Methotrexate can also be used in combination with oral corticosteroids. Its use is typically reserved for refractory alopecia areata in patients who fail standard therapy (5, 6).

Systemic and topical PUVA (psoralen and ultraviolet A light therapy) have been used with limited success in patients who fail conventional therapy. However, this is a less favored treatment option because of high relapse rates, lack of randomized controlled trials, and increased risk of cancer with PUVA.

Hairpieces and camouflage techniques can be used to mask the effects of hair loss.