Вульвовагінальний свербіж або вагінальні виділення у дітей

The most common causes of vulvovaginal pruritus and vaginal discharge in children are external irritants or infection (see table Some Causes of Vulvovaginal Pruritus and Vaginal Discharge in Children).

Nonspecific vulvovaginitis is common, usually due to infection with gastrointestinal or respiratory tract flora. A common contributing factor in girls aged 2 to 6 years is poor perineal hygiene (eg, wiping from back to front after bowel movements, not washing their hands after bowel movements).

Vulvovaginal candidiasis is uncommon in children (except following recent antibiotic therapy or in immunocompromised patients), and tends to be overdiagnosed and treated (1).

Chemicals in bubble baths or soaps may cause inflammation and pruritus of the vulva, which often recur.

Foreign bodies (eg, child's toy or another item in the vagina) may cause nonspecific vaginitis, often with a scant bloody discharge.

Less commonly, a vaginal discharge in children results from sexual abuse. If abuse is suspected, measures to ensure the child’s safety must be taken, and a report must be made to state authorities.

Таблиця Деякі причини вульвовагінального свербежу та вагінальних виділень у дітей Таблиця