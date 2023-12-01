Лікарські препарати для лікування тромбозу глибоких вен

Many of the anticoagulants have specific reversal agents. If these are unavailable or ineffective, clotting factors, typically in the form of 4-factor prothrombin complex concentrate or sometimes fresh frozen plasma, can be given. Some anticoagulants can be removed by hemodialysis or have absorption blocked by activated charcoal.

With the heparins, bleeding can be stopped or slowed with protamine. It is more effective on UFH than on LMWH because protamine only partially neutralizes LMWH inactivation of factor Xa. The dose is 1 mg protamine for each 100 units of UFH given or for each milligram of LMWH; protamine is infused slowly over 10 to 20 minutes (maximum dose 50 mg in 10 minutes). The dose is lowered depending on the time since UFH was given. If a 2nd dose is required, it should be one half the first dose. During all infusions, patients should be observed for hypotension and a reaction similar to an anaphylactic reaction. Because UFH given IV has a half-life of 30 to 60 minutes, protamine is typically not given to patients who have received UFH > 60 to 120 minutes beforehand) or is given at a reduced dose based on the amount of heparin estimated to be remaining in plasma, based on the half-life of UFH.

Warfarin anticoagulation can be reversed with vitamin K; the dose is 1 to 2.5 mg orally if INR is 5 to 9, 2.5 to 5 mg orally if INR is > 9, and 5 to 10 mg IV (given slowly to avoid anaphylaxis) if there is active hemorrhage. If hemorrhage is severe, prothrombin complex concentrate should be given; fresh frozen plasma may be used if prothrombin complex concentrate is unavailable. Selected patients with overanticoagulation (INR 5 to 9) who are neither actively bleeding nor at increased risk of bleeding can be managed by omitting 1 or 2 warfarin doses and monitoring INR more frequently, then giving warfarin at a lower dose.

With dabigatran, a humanized monoclonal antibody idarucizumab 5 g IV is an effective antidote to bleeding. If the agent is not available, 4-factor prothrombin complex concentrate 50 units/kg IV can be given. Hemodialysis also may help because dabigatran is not highly protein bound. Oral activated charcoal is an option if the last dose of dabigatran was within 2 hours.

With factor Xa inhibitors, andexanet alfa is an antidote available in the United States; however, its use is restricted in part due to its high cost (1). If the patient is on a high dose of a factor Xa inhibitor (eg, rivaroxaban > 10 mg or apixaban > 5 mg), or if the patient took the medication < 8 hours before presentation, a high dose of andexanet alfa (800 mg IV at 30 mg/minute followed by 960 mg IV at 8 mg/minute) is given. If the patient is on a low dose of a factor Xa inhibitor or took the medication > 8 hours before presentation, a lower dose of andexanet alfa (400 mg IV at 30 mg/minute followed by 480 mg IV at 8 mg/minute) is given. Fondaparinux anticoagulation can theoretically be reversed with andexanet alfa although this has not been studied in research trials. If andexanet alfa is unavailable, 4-factor prothrombin complex concentrate may be considered. Oral activated charcoal is an option in patients who took an oral factor Xa inhibitor within a few hours of presentation (8 hours for rivaroxaban, 6 hours for apixaban, and 2 hours for edoxaban). Hemodialysis is not effective for removal of the oral factor Xa inhibitors.

Other reversal agents for direct oral anticoagulants are currently being developed (eg, ciraparantag).