Гіпертензивна ретинопатія

Symptoms and Signs of Hypertensive Retinopathy

Symptoms usually do not develop until late in the disease and include blurred vision or visual field defects.

In the early stages, funduscopy identifies arteriolar constriction, with a decrease in the ratio of the width of the retinal arterioles to the retinal venules.

Chronic, poorly controlled hypertension causes the following:

Permanent arterial narrowing

Arteriovenous crossing abnormalities (arteriovenous nicking)

Arteriosclerosis with moderate vascular wall changes (copper wiring) to more severe vascular wall hyperplasia and thickening (silver wiring)

Sometimes total vascular occlusion occurs. Arteriovenous nicking is a major predisposing factor to the development of a branch retinal vein occlusion.

If acute disease is severe, the following can develop:

Superficial flame-shaped hemorrhages

Small, white, superficial foci of retinal ischemia (cotton-wool spots)

Yellow hard exudates

Optic disk edema

Yellow hard exudates represent intraretinal lipid deposition from leaking retinal vessels. These exudates can develop a star shape within the macula, particularly when hypertension is severe. In severe hypertension, the optic disk becomes congested and edematous (papilledema indicating hypertensive crisis).