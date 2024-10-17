Baadhi ya Visababishaji vya Mishtuko kwa Watoto Waliozaliwa Karibuni, Vichanga na Watoto
Type
Disorder
General disorders
High fevers
Infection in the blood (sepsis)
Perinatal asphyxia (not getting enough oxygen), as may occur during labor or delivery
Brain disorders
Bleeding (hemorrhage) within the brain
Infections, such as encephalitis or meningitis
Gene disorders that affect nerve functions in the brain
Tumors (rarely)
Metabolic disorders
Hereditary disorders that affect the processing (metabolism) of amino acids, fats, or carbohydrates
Temporary abnormalities in blood levels of sugar (glucose), calcium, magnesium, vitamin B6, or sodium
Drugs or medications
Use of drugs or medications (such as cocaine, heroin, or the sedative diazepam) by the mother during pregnancy, resulting in withdrawal in the infant
Accidental ingestion of a drug, medication, or poison by an infant or young child