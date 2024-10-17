Baadhi ya Sababu za Matatizo ya Neva za Pembezoni na Matatizo Yanayohusiana
Type
Examples
Motor neuron diseases*
Hereditary
Spinal muscular atrophy types 0–4
Acquired diseases that begin suddenly
Polio, infections due to coxsackievirus or other enteroviruses (rare), and West Nile virus infection
Acquired diseases that are chronic
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis* (Lou Gehrig disease), paraneoplastic syndromes, postpolio syndrome, and progressive bulbar palsy
Nerve root disorders
Hereditary
Neurofibromas (soft, fleshy growths of nerve tissue)
Acquired
A herniated disk, infections, injuries, metastatic cancer, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis
Plexus disorders
Acquired
Acute brachial neuritis, autoimmune disorders, damage during delivery in newborns, diabetes mellitus, a hematoma (a pocket of blood), severe injuries (such as those due to high-speed motor vehicle accidents), metastatic cancer, radiation therapy, neurofibromatosis (rare), and nerve tumors
Peripheral nerve disorders
Hereditary
Hereditary neuropathies (such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease)
Infectious
Hepatitis C, herpes zoster, HIV infection, Lyme disease, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), and syphilis
In developing countries, diphtheria, leprosy, and parasite infections
Inflammatory
Guillain-Barré syndrome and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy
Ischemic (due to blockage of the blood supply)
Vasculitis (inflammation of blood vessels)
Metabolic
Amyloidosis, diabetes mellitus, vitamin B deficiencies, undernutrition due to chronic excess consumption of alcohol, and kidney failure
Pressure-related (called nerve entrapment syndromes)
Carpal tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome (a type of ulnar nerve palsy), radial nerve palsy, peroneal nerve palsy, and tarsal tunnel syndrome
Toxins
Arsenic, lead, and mercury
Neuromuscular junction disorders
Various
Botulism in infants, Eaton-Lambert syndrome, myasthenia gravis, and dysfunction caused by exposure to certain insecticides (organophosphate insecticides) or chemical-warfare agents (such as sarin gas and Novichok, which was developed in Russia and has been used in assassination attempts) or by use of certain drugs (such as curare, which has been used to help relax muscles during surgery and to paralyze and kill when placed on the tip of poison darts)
* Motor neuron diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis affect nerves in the brain as well as those in the spinal cord.