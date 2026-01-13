Eosinophilia may be:

Primary: A clonal proliferation of eosinophils associated with hematologic disorders such as leukemias and myeloproliferative neoplasms

Secondary: Caused by or associated with nonhematologic disorders (see table Important Disorders and Treatments Associated With Eosinophilia )

Idiopathic: Cause cannot be identified

The most common cause of eosinophilia in the United States is:

Allergic or atopic disorders (typically respiratory or dermatologic)

In cases caused by allergic or atopic disorders, eosinophilia is often mild to moderate (1).

Other common causes of eosinophilia include:

Medication reactions (both allergic and non-allergic)

Infections (typically parasitic)

Certain tumors (hematologic or solid, benign or malignant)

Patients with eosinophilic medication reactions may be asymptomatic or have various syndromes, including interstitial nephritis, serum sickness, cholestatic jaundice, hypersensitivity vasculitis, and immunoblastic lymphadenopathy. Severe cutaneous reactions have been reported with use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer (2).

Eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome (EMS) is a rare multisystemic disorder characterized by severe myalgias and peripheral eosinophilia; the cause is unknown. However, in 1989, several hundred patients were reported to have developed this syndrome after taking L-tryptophan for sedation or psychotropic support ( Eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome (EMS) is a rare multisystemic disorder characterized by severe myalgias and peripheral eosinophilia; the cause is unknown. However, in 1989, several hundred patients were reported to have developed this syndrome after taking L-tryptophan for sedation or psychotropic support (3). This syndrome was probably caused by a contaminant rather than by L-tryptophan. The symptoms, including severe muscle pain, tenosynovitis, muscle edema, and rash, lasted weeks to months, and several deaths occurred. Thus far, no cases of eosinophilia myalgia syndrome have been definitely linked to 5-hydroxytryptophan dietary supplements (4).

Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) is a rare syndrome characterized by fever, morbilliform rash, facial edema, eosinophilia, atypical lymphocytosis, lymphadenopathy, and signs and symptoms related to end-organ involvement (typically, heart, lungs, spleen, skin, nervous system) (5, 6). It requires urgent evaluation and treatment to prevent severe complications and death. Different medications have varying propensity to cause DRESS. The most common causes are allopurinol, vancomycin, lamotrigine, carbamazepine, and sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim. Aromatic antiseizure medications (eg, carbamazepine, lamotrigine) confer the highest risk, followed by allopurinol and sulfonamide antibiotics ( ). It requires urgent evaluation and treatment to prevent severe complications and death. Different medications have varying propensity to cause DRESS. The most common causes are allopurinol, vancomycin, lamotrigine, carbamazepine, and sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim. Aromatic antiseizure medications (eg, carbamazepine, lamotrigine) confer the highest risk, followed by allopurinol and sulfonamide antibiotics (7, 8).

Almost any parasitic invasion of tissues can elicit eosinophilia, but protozoa (amoeba) and noninvasive metazoa usually do not.

Of hematologic tumors, Hodgkin lymphoma may elicit marked eosinophilia, whereas eosinophilia is less common in non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The pulmonary infiltrates that may occur with peripheral eosinophilia are part of a spectrum of clinical disorders, which can be infectious (eg, parasitic or fungal), autoimmune (eg, eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis) or inflammatory (eg, toxin or malignancy) in nature.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is an increasingly recognized condition characterized by vomiting and dysphagia. To make a diagnosis, esophageal biopsy should show at least 15 eosinophils per high power field. Treatment includes proton pump inhibitors, budesonide, food elimination trials, and sometimes esophageal dilation ( is an increasingly recognized condition characterized by vomiting and dysphagia. To make a diagnosis, esophageal biopsy should show at least 15 eosinophils per high power field. Treatment includes proton pump inhibitors, budesonide, food elimination trials, and sometimes esophageal dilation (9). Dupilumab may also have therapeutic benefit ( ). Dupilumab may also have therapeutic benefit (10).

Table Important Disorders and Treatments Associated With Eosinophilia Table