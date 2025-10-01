For hepatic echinococcosis, surgical resection

Percutaneous aspiration followed by instillation of a scolicidal agent and reaspiration (PAIR)

Albendazole alone or in combination with surgical resection or aspiration

Observation only

For alveolar echinococcus, surgical resection, if possible, plus albendazole

Treatment of cystic (hydatid) echinococcosis varies depending on the type, location, and number of cysts and whether imaging results indicate the cysts are active, transitional, or inactive (1).

Surgical resection can be curative and is the best treatment for complicated lesions with the following characteristics: ruptured cysts, cysts with biliary fistulae, cysts compressing vital structures, cysts with daughter cysts, cysts with a diameter > 10 cm, superficial cysts at risk of rupture due to trauma, and cysts accompanied by extrahepatic disease. For small (< 5 cm), unilocular simple cysts, some centers do percutaneous aspiration under CT guidance, followed by instillation of a scolicidal agent (eg, hypertonic saline) and reaspiration (PAIR [percutaneous aspiration-injection-reaspiration]). PAIR should not be performed for cysts where biliary communication is present, due to risk of cholangitis (2). To prevent metastatic infections that can occur if cyst contents spill during the procedure or material is inadvertently left behind, albendazole is typically given 1 week before, during, and at least 4 weeks (up to 6 months depending on clinical and imaging response) after surgery or PAIR (3).

Small, unilocular hydatid cysts may be treated with albendazole alone for several months' duration, resulting in about a 30% cure rate (4). Albendazole alone is also the treatment of choice for inoperable cysts.

Observation only is an option for asymptomatic cysts that degenerate over time and are naturally inactivated. Imaging can show complete or near-complete egg shell calcification or a characteristic "ball of wool" appearance with iso-hyperechoic cyst content (stages CE5 and CE4, respectively).

Liver transplantation has been lifesaving in a few patients.

Prevention methods include public health education of sheep farmers and routine niclosamide administration for dogs that are in regular contact with sheep.

Pearls & Pitfalls

Patients with alveolar echinococcosis due to E. multilocularis should receive albendazole for ≥ 1 week followed by surgical resection when feasible (depending on the extent, location, and manifestations of the lesion). The prognosis is poor unless the entire larval mass can be removed. Albendazole is administered continuously for at least 2 years and patients are monitored for recurrence for 10 years or more thereafter.

Prolonged, high-dose albendazole therapy can cause bone marrow suppression, liver toxicity, and temporary hair loss. Blood tests (a complete blood count and liver enzymes) should be monitored during albendazole therapy.