Clonorchiasis

Symptoms are related to worm burden; most infections are of light burden and asymptomatic. Symptoms typically occur in patients with a greater worm burden and longer duration of infection. Clinical manifestations typically occur as a result of inflammatory processes causing intermittent obstruction of the biliary ducts or mechanical injury resulting from worms feeding on mucosal tissue, toxic effects of the worms’ metabolic products, and secondary bacterial infections (1).

In the acute phase, heavier infections can cause fever, chills, epigastric pain, tender hepatomegaly, mild jaundice, and eosinophilia. Later, diarrhea may occur. Symptoms usually last for 2 to 4 weeks.

In heavy infections, chronic cholangitis may progress to atrophy of liver parenchyma and portal fibrosis. Jaundice may occur if a mass of flukes obstructs the biliary duct.

Other complications include suppurative cholangitis, cholelithiasis, cholecystitis, pancreatitis, and, late in the course, cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer [2]). Vietnam veterans who develop cholangiocarcinoma may have been infected with Clonorchis sinensis or Opisthorchis viverrini while they served in Southeast Asia (3). The mortality risk of cholangiocarcinoma is increased in Asian people and in men who are older (4).