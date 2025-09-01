Microscopic examination of feces or duodenal or biliary material (obtained via endoscopic examination) for eggs

Serology

Sometimes imaging (abdominal CT, MRI, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography [ERCP], or ultrasound)

Fascioliasis should be considered in patients with abdominal pain and/or hepatomegaly and a dietary history of watercress or other aquatic plant ingestion or consumption of raw vegetables exposed to contaminated water.

When fascioliasis is suspected, patients should have feces examination for eggs and a serum antibody assay. The eggs are difficult to distinguish from those of Fasciolopsis buski. Supportive findings on blood and imaging tests done for evaluation of abdominal symptoms include anemia, eosinophilia, abnormal liver tests, elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and hypergammaglobulinemia, and hypodense lesions in the liver on CT scan during the acute stage of fascioliasis.

If feces examination and antibody testing are negative or equivocal but fascioliasis is still suspected (ie, based on numerous supportive findings, particularly eosinophilia), then endoscopy with duodenal and biliary aspiration should be done. Eggs and sometimes adult worms may be detected in specimens obtained during endoscopy of the duodenum and/or around the biliary duct.

Fasciola Species Egg Image CDC/DPDx

Serology based on antibody detection assays are particularly useful in:

The early stages of infection before eggs are produced (egg production typically begins at least 3 to 4 months after exposure)

Chronic infection when egg production is sporadic or low

Loss of detectable antibodies occurs 6 to 12 months after cure.

Serological tests based on enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) that use Fasciola-specific antigens are available globally. In the United States, the standard method involves an enzyme immunoassay (EIA) using excretory-secretory or recombinant antigens, followed by confirmatory testing with an immunoblot assay for EIA-positive samples. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed an immunoblot assay for fascioliasis, utilizing a recombinant F. hepatica antigen (FhSAP2), characterized by high sensitivity and specificity (1, 2). It should be noted that F. gigantica eggs are often not detected in the feces; serologic (antigen-based) tests are preferred.

In endemic areas, eggs can also be seen in feces after ingestion of infected animal livers, which are not infective for humans, resulting in a misdiagnosis of fascioliasis. Thus, patients should be asked to follow a liver-free diet for several days before their feces are examined.

Ultrasound, CT, MRI, ERCP, or cholangiography can detect biliary tract abnormalities in chronic disease.