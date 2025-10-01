Taenia Solium (Pork Tapeworm) Infection and Cysticercosis

Treatment of neurocysticercosis

Treatment of neurocysticercosis is complicated. Clinical practice guidelines are available from the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (2017) (1) and from the World Health Organization (2021) (2).

The initial treatment goals for symptomatic neurocysticercosis are

To reduce inflammation associated with degenerating cysticerci documented by MRI

To prevent seizures if present or if risk is high

To relieve increased intracranial pressure if present

Glucocorticoids (prednisone or dexamethasone ) are used to reduce inflammation and increased intracranial pressure. Recipients of prolonged glucocorticoid therapy should be evaluated for concurrent latent tuberculosis and strongyloidiasis and receive antibiotics to prevent pneumocystis pneumonia ( Glucocorticoids (prednisone or dexamethasone ) are used to reduce inflammation and increased intracranial pressure. Recipients of prolonged glucocorticoid therapy should be evaluated for concurrent latent tuberculosis and strongyloidiasis and receive antibiotics to prevent pneumocystis pneumonia (3, 4).

Conventional antiseizure drugs are given to patients who have seizures. These drugs can be used prophylactically in patients at high risk of seizures, particularly those who have multiple degenerating lesions with associated inflammation.

Neurosurgical intervention may be necessary for patients with increased intracranial pressure or intraventricular cysticerci.

Anthelmintic treatment of neurocysticercosis is complicated, and consultation with an expert is recommended. Initiation of antihelminthic therapy is not urgent, and it is critical that antihelminthic therapy be done after inflammation is controlled by glucocorticoids. Choice of treatment depends on the location, number, viability, and size of cysticerci; stage of the disease; and clinical manifestations. Prior to anthelmintic treatment, an ophthalmologic examination should be done to exclude the presence of ocular cysticerci. Antihelminthic drugs should never be administered to patients with uncontrolled increased intracranial pressure because of the potential effect of the typically intense inflammatory reaction.

Not all patients respond to treatment, and not all patients must be treated (cysts may already be dead and calcified, or the potential inflammatory response to treatment may be worse than the disease, as in cysticercal encephalitis when patients have a large number of cysts and widespread brain inflammation).

When anthelmintic treatment is used, albendazole appears to be more effective than praziquantel. The combination of albendazole plus praziquantel has been reported to result in a higher rate of radiographic resolution than albendazole alone in patients with more than 2 parenchymal cysts ( When anthelmintic treatment is used, albendazole appears to be more effective than praziquantel. The combination of albendazole plus praziquantel has been reported to result in a higher rate of radiographic resolution than albendazole alone in patients with more than 2 parenchymal cysts (5, 6). Albendazole alone or in combination with praziquantel given for ≥ 30 days has been used to treat cysts in the subarachnoid space (racemose cysticercosis), which are less responsive to anthelmintic drugs. Patients receiving prolonged, high-dose treatment with albendazole need to be monitored for bone marrow suppression and drug-related hepatitis. Antihelminthic drugs do not lead to rapid abatement of symptoms. Thus antihelminthics should be given in conjunction with symptomatic management for seizures, inflammation, and/or hydrocephalus. Neuroimaging is repeated at 6-month intervals until the findings have resolved. ). Albendazole alone or in combination with praziquantel given for ≥ 30 days has been used to treat cysts in the subarachnoid space (racemose cysticercosis), which are less responsive to anthelmintic drugs. Patients receiving prolonged, high-dose treatment with albendazole need to be monitored for bone marrow suppression and drug-related hepatitis. Antihelminthic drugs do not lead to rapid abatement of symptoms. Thus antihelminthics should be given in conjunction with symptomatic management for seizures, inflammation, and/or hydrocephalus. Neuroimaging is repeated at 6-month intervals until the findings have resolved.

Either prednisone prednisone or dexamethasone dexamethasone is started a few days before and continued during the course of anthelminthic administration to reduce the inflammation that occurs in response to dying cysts in the brain. Glucocorticoids increase the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) level of the active metabolite of albendazole but decrease the CSF level of praziquantel. Methotrexate has been used as a steroid-sparing agent in patients requiring more than 2 weeks of anti-inflammatory therapy. is started a few days before and continued during the course of anthelminthic administration to reduce the inflammation that occurs in response to dying cysts in the brain. Glucocorticoids increase the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) level of the active metabolite of albendazole but decrease the CSF level of praziquantel. Methotrexate has been used as a steroid-sparing agent in patients requiring more than 2 weeks of anti-inflammatory therapy.

Neither albendazole nor praziquantel should be used in patients with ocular or spinal cord cysticerci due to potential adverse effects of the inflammatory response elicited by dying cysts. Neither albendazole nor praziquantel should be used in patients with ocular or spinal cord cysticerci due to potential adverse effects of the inflammatory response elicited by dying cysts.

The presence of intraventricular cysticerci is also a relative contraindication for anthelminthic drugs because the resulting inflammatory response elicited by the dying cysts can cause obstructive hydrocephalus.

Surgery may be necessary for obstructive hydrocephalus (due to intraventricular cysticerci including those in the fourth ventricle) or spinal or ocular cysticercosis. Intraventricular cysticerci are removed endoscopically when possible. Ventricular shunts may be needed to reduce increased intracranial pressure.