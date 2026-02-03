Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Proton pump inhibitors

Topical glucocorticoids

Dupilumab

Elimination diet

Sometimes esophageal dilation

Initial treatment may include medications or a food elimination diet (1, 2). In adults, first-line medication options include proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and glucocorticoids. The biologic medication dupilumab may be used in patients who do not respond to other medication therapy. In children, PPIs are often preferred if dietary changes are ineffective ( ). In adults, first-line medication options include proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and glucocorticoids. The biologic medication dupilumab may be used in patients who do not respond to other medication therapy. In children, PPIs are often preferred if dietary changes are ineffective (3).

If topical glucocorticoids are chosen, patients may use a multidose inhaler of fluticasone; they puff the medication into their mouth without inhaling and then swallow it. Alternatively, budesonide 1 to 2 mg oral viscous slurry can be taken 30 minutes after breakfast and 30 minutes after dinner. Fluticasone or If topical glucocorticoids are chosen, patients may use a multidose inhaler of fluticasone; they puff the medication into their mouth without inhaling and then swallow it. Alternatively, budesonide 1 to 2 mg oral viscous slurry can be taken 30 minutes after breakfast and 30 minutes after dinner. Fluticasone orbudesonide is given for at least 8 weeks to determine efficacy. If the patient achieves remission with either of these therapies, they are often continued indefinitely. Maintenance doses of these medications are not well established.

Dupilumab is a biologic given by subcutaneous injection to patients ≥ 1 year of age who weigh at least 15 kg (33 lb) ( Dupilumab is a biologic given by subcutaneous injection to patients ≥ 1 year of age who weigh at least 15 kg (33 lb) (2). It is a human monoclonal antibody that is an interleukin (IL)-4 receptor alpha antagonist and inhibits IL-4 and IL-13 signaling. Randomized trials have demonstrated that patients with eosinophilic esophagitis who received weekly injections of dupilumab had improved histologic outcomes and reduced symptoms (4, 5).

Elimination diets can be effective for some patients in the management of eosinophilic esophagitis (6, 7). The elemental diet may be successful in both adults and children but is often not practical in adults.

Patients who have significant strictures may need careful esophageal dilation using a balloon or bougie; multiple, careful, progressive dilations are performed to help prevent esophageal perforation.

Additional injection and infusion therapies are being studied for eosinophilic esophagitis.