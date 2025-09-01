Microscopic examination of urine ( S. haematobium ) or feces (other species) for eggs

DNA or antigen-based tests

Serologic tests

Rarely, biopsy of affected organs (including immunohistochemistry)

Diagnostic testing is indicated for patients with symptoms of schistosomiasis and relevant epidemiologic exposure. Screening of asymptomatic people (such as tourists from non-endemic areas) may be warranted for those exposed to fresh water in endemic areas.

The diagnosis of schistosomiasis involves microscopic examination of feces or urine for eggs, depending on the suspected species. S. haematobium is diagnosed using urine samples, while other species like S. mansoni are diagnosed using feces. Repeated examinations using concentration techniques may be necessary. Geography is a primary determinant of species; therefore, the location of exposure should be communicated to the laboratory.

eggs passed in urine Schistosoma haematobium Egg S. haematobium eggs are large (110 to 170 micrometers long by 40 to 70 micrometers wide) and bear a conspicuous terminal spine. The eggs contain a mature miracidium when shed in urine.

eggs passed in stool Schistosoma mansoni eggs S. mansoni eggs are large (114 to 180 micrometers long by 45 to 70 micrometers wide). They have a characteristic shape, with a prominent lateral spine near the posterior end. The anterior end is tapered and slightly curved. The eggs contain a mature miracidium when excreted in stool. Schistosoma japonicum Egg S. japonicum eggs are large (70 to 100 micrometers long by 55 to 64 micrometers wide) and are rounder than other species. The spine (arrow) on an S. japonicum egg is smaller and less conspicuous than other species. Eggs are shed in stool. Schistosoma intercalatum Eggs S. intercalatum and S. haematobium eggs are similar in general shape. Both have a terminal spine, but S. intercalatum eggs are usually longer (140 to 240 micrometers), often have an equatorial (central) bulge, and are shed in stool, not urine. Schistosoma mekongi Egg S. mekongi and S. japonicum eggs are similar, but S. mekongi eggs are generally smaller (50 to 80 micrometers long by 40 to 65 micrometers wide). They also contain a small, inconspicuous spine (arrow) and are shed in stool.

In cases where the clinical presentation is suggestive of schistosomiasis, yet repeated parasitological examinations of urine or feces are negative for eggs, a diagnostic biopsy of the intestinal or bladder mucosa can be performed. Histopathological evaluation of the biopsy specimen will then allow for the identification of characteristic granulomatous reactions surrounding schistosome eggs.

Tests for schistosomal antigens or DNA (polymerase chain reaction [PCR]-based methodologies) in blood, urine, or feces samples are particularly useful for schistosome eradication programs (for evidence of test of cure) and in returning travelers with suspected infection. Most antigen detection tests are quantitative, and antigen levels can correlate with parasite burden. Some antigen-based tests, such as the commercially available urine dipstick for S. mansoni, are qualitative. PCR-based testing is characterized by reasonable sensitivity and very high specificity (1).

Serologic (antibody) tests are sensitive and specific for infection but do not provide information about worm burden, clinical status, or prognosis and do not distinguish active from resolved infection. Thus, antibody tests are most useful for detecting infection in returning travelers and not helpful in patients who reside in endemic areas. In returning travelers, serologic tests should be done ≥ 6 to 12 weeks after the last exposure to fresh water to allow time for maturation of the schistosomes into adults and for development of antibodies.

Hepatosplenic schistosomiasis can be diagnosed by finding eggs in feces, intestinal tissue, or liver samples taken for biopsy. Biopsy has variable sensitivity because egg shedding can be intermittent in patients with hepatosplenic schistosomiasis. Immunohistochemistry may be done on tissue samples obtained via biopsy to demonstrate the presence of schistosomal antigens. Typically, liver blood tests are normal. Ultrasound may show periportal fibrosis and splenomegaly.

Neuroschistosomiasis is diagnosed if there is infection at an extraneural site along with clinical and radiographic evidence of neurologic involvement. Schistosomes in biopsied central nervous system lesions, a positive antibody test, or a positive PCR in cerebrospinal fluid is also diagnostic.

In the United States, the CDC offers antibody detection for schistosomiasis that involves a 2-step process: testing serum specimens with enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) using S. mansoni antigens, followed by confirmatory immunoblots for other species (depending on the location in the patient's travel history) (2). The presence of antibodies indicates past infection and does not correlate with clinical status, worm burden, egg production, or prognosis. Healthcare professionals can obtain diagnostic assistance and confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria DPDx laboratory (dpdx@cdc.gov), and from the Parasitic Diseases Hotline for Healthcare Providers (parasites@cdc.gov).