Streptococcal Infections

Sometimes rapid antigen tests, nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs)

Sometimes antistreptococcal antibody titers (commonly ASO, anti-DNase B; less commonly antihyaluronidase, antinicotinamide adenine dinucleotidase, antistreptokinase)

Streptococci are readily identified by culture on a sheep blood agar plate.

Rapid antigen-detection tests that can detect GABHS directly from throat swabs are available (ie, for point-of-care use) (1). Many tests use enzyme immunoassay, but tests that use optical immunoassay are also available. These rapid tests have high specificity (> 95%) but vary considerably in sensitivity (70% to 80 to 90% for the optical immunoassay test) (2). Thus, positive results can establish the diagnosis, but negative results, at least in children, should be confirmed by culture. Because streptococcal pharyngitis is less common among adults and adults are unlikely to have poststreptococcal complications, many clinicians do not confirm a negative rapid screening result in adults by culture unless use of a macrolide is being considered; in such cases, culture with susceptibility testing to detect macrolide resistance should be done.

Point-of-care NAATs (eg, polymerase chain reaction) can provide results in approximately 15 to 30 minutes to rapidly inform clinical decision-making; they offer improved sensitivity compared to rapid antigen-detection tests while maintaining specificity (3).

The Centor criteria can be used to guide decisions about testing for GABHS or selecting empiric antibiotic treatment for patients with pharyngitis. The criteria are age, presence of tonsillar exudate, anterior cervical lymphadenopathy, fever > 40° C, and absence of cough. The absence of cough often helps in differentiating streptococcal from other organisms implicated in pharyngitis.

Demonstrating antistreptococcal antibodies in serum during convalescence provides only indirect evidence of infection. Antistreptococcal antibody tests are not useful in diagnosing acute GABHS infection because antibodies first develop several weeks after GABHS infection begins and a single high antibody titer is more likely to reflect an infection that occurred in the distant past. Antibodies are most useful in diagnosis of poststreptococcal sequelae, such as rheumatic fever and glomerulonephritis.

Antistreptolysin O (ASO) and antideoxyribonuclease B (anti-DNase B) titers begin to increase about 1 week after the GABHS infection and peak about 1 to 2 months after the infection. Both titers may remain elevated for several months, even after uncomplicated infections. The ASO titer increases in only 75 to 80% of infections (suggesting that 20% or more of patients with infections may not mount an ASO titer response) (4). For completeness in difficult cases, any one of the other tests (antihyaluronidase, antinicotinamide adenine dinucleotidase, antistreptokinase) can also be used.

Titers are measured in the acute phase and in the convalescent phase 2 to 4 weeks later; a positive result is defined as a ≥ 2-fold increase in the titer. A single titer greater than the upper limit of normal suggests an antecedent streptococcal infection or the presence of high streptococcal endemicity in the community.

Penicillin given within the first 5 days for symptomatic streptococcal pharyngitis may delay the appearance and decrease the magnitude of the ASO response.

Patients with streptococcal pyoderma usually do not have a significant ASO response but may have a response to other antigens (ie, anti-DNAase, antihyaluronidase).