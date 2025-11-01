Topical treatments

Glucocorticoids are usually used topically but can be injected into small or recalcitrant plaques. (CAUTION: Systemic glucocorticoids may precipitate exacerbations or development of pustular psoriasis and should not be used to treat psoriasis.) Topical glucocorticoids are the mainstay for mild to mild-moderate psoriasis, with potency and formulation appropriately tailored to the site and extent of involvement. Topical glucocorticoids are used twice daily. Glucocorticoids are most effective when used overnight under occlusive polyethylene coverings or incorporated into tape; a glucocorticoid cream is applied without occlusion during the day. Glucocorticoid potency is selected according to the extent of involvement. Topical glucocorticoid use may be limited by logistical considerations (eg, cost, inconvenience when treating extensive areas) and potential for adverse effects. Topical glucocorticoids applied for long periods to large areas of the body may also cause systemic effects and paradoxically exacerbate psoriasis.

As lesions abate, the glucocorticoid should be applied less frequently or at a lower potency to minimize local atrophy, striae formation, and telangiectases. Ideally, after approximately 2 to 3 weeks, glucocorticoids should be substituted with a glucocorticoid-sparing agent.

For chronic or maintenance therapy, regimens (eg, twice weekly application) with both topical glucocorticoids, and glucocorticoid-sparing alternatives such as topical tapinarof or roflumilast are recommended to reduce the risk of skin atrophy and maintain remission. Vitamin D analogs are an alternative. Phototherapy and systemic agents should also be considered. If glucocorticoid-sparing options are effective alone, monotherapy may be acceptable, especially for areas more susceptible to glucocorticoid–induced side effects This substitution limits topical glucocorticoid exposure and reduces risk of adverse effects (eg, skin atrophy, telangiectasias, easy bruising, striae). For small, thick, localized, or recalcitrant lesions, high-potency glucocorticoids are used with an occlusive dressing or flurandrenolide tape; these dressings are left on overnight and changed in the morning. Relapses after topical glucocorticoid therapy is stopped often occur faster than with other agents.

Vitamin D3 analogs (eg, calcipotriol [calcipotriene], calcitriol) are topical medications that induce normal keratinocyte proliferation and differentiation; they can be used alone or in combination with topical glucocorticoids. Some clinicians have patients apply calcipotriol on weekdays and glucocorticoids on weekends.

Calcineurin inhibitors (eg, tacrolimus, pimecrolimus) are available in topical form and are generally well-tolerated. They are not as effective as glucocorticoids but may avoid the complications of glucocorticoids when treating facial and intertriginous psoriasis. Data from large cohort studies and meta-analyses evaluating the risk of lymphoma associated with topical calcineurin inhibitor use are mixed. Some studies have reported a small but statistically significant increase in lymphoma risk (2), while others have found no increased risk (3). In addition, the overall evidence does not support an increase in skin cancer risk.

Tazarotene Tazarotene is a topical retinoid. It is less effective than glucocorticoids as monotherapy but is a useful adjunct because of its keratolytic effect. It is typically used on thicker psoriasis plaques that may appear on the trunk and extremities but also may be used on the face.

Roflumilast is a topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor. It exerts anti-inflammatory and antipruritic effects by downregulating proinflammatory cytokines and normalizing keratinocyte function. It is available in cream and foam formulations. Roflumilast cream is particularly useful as a glucocorticoid-sparing treatment for delicate facial and intertriginous areas (eg, buttocks, groin, axillae). The foam formulation is useful in penetrating lesions in the scalp and/or other hirsute (hair-covered) areas. The most common side effect of topical roflumilast use is headache.

Tapinarof Tapinarof is a topical aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist used as monotherapy or in combination with topical glucocorticoids or phototherapy for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis. It is also useful as a glucocorticoid-sparing therapy on facial and intertriginous areas. Common adverse effects include irritant erythema, burning, and pruritus at the site of application, especially when used in intertriginous areas; acne and folliculitis have also been described.

Other adjunctive topical treatments include emollients, salicylic acid, coal tar, and anthralin:

Emollients include emollient creams, ointments, petrolatum, paraffin, and even hydrogenated vegetable (eg, coconut) oils. They reduce scaling and are most effective when applied twice daily and immediately after bathing. Lesions may appear redder as scaling decreases or becomes more transparent. Emollients are safe and should generally be used as an adjunct for mild to moderate plaque psoriasis. While emollient creams and ointments do not provide disease-modification, they enhance skin barrier repair and reduce scaling and/or dryness, which can improve appearance and comfort. Thicker emollients (like petrolatum) can enhance the penetration of topical active agents, and mineral oil can enhance UV penetration if coadministered with phototherapy.

Salicylic acid Salicylic acid is a keratolytic that softens scales, facilitates their removal, and increases absorption of other topical agents. It is especially useful as a component of scalp treatments; scalp scale can be quite thick.

Coal tar Coal tar preparations are anti-inflammatory and decrease keratinocyte hyperproliferation via an unknown mechanism. Ointments or solutions are typically applied at night and washed off in the morning. Coal tar products can be used in combination with topical glucocorticoids or with exposure to natural or artificial broad-band UVB light (280 to 320 nm) in slowly increasing increments (Goeckerman regimen). Shampoos should be left in for 5 to 10 minutes and then rinsed out.

Anthralin Anthralin (dithranol) is a topical antiproliferative, anti-inflammatory agent that is not a preferred treatment in geographical regions where other agents are available. Its mechanism of action is unknown. Effective dose is 0.1% cream or ointment increased to 1% as tolerated. Anthralin may be irritating and should be used with caution in intertriginous areas; it also stains. Irritation and staining can be avoided by washing off the anthralin 20 to 30 minutes after application. Using a liposome-encapsulated preparation may also avoid some disadvantages of anthralin.

Given the availability and convenience of other agents, coal tar and anthralin are being used less frequently in resource-rich settings where alternative therapies are available.