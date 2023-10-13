skip to main content
Some Medications and Risk of Problems During Pregnancy*

Examples

Possible Problems

Anti-anxiety medications

Benzodiazepines

When taken late in pregnancy, very slow breathing or a withdrawal syndrome (causing irritability, shaking, and exaggerated reflexes) in the newborn

Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Damage to the fetus's ear (ototoxicity), resulting in variable deafness

Chloramphenicol

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, the breakdown of red blood cells

Possibly gray baby syndrome (a serious and often fatal disorder)

Fluoroquinolones

Possibility of bone and joint abnormalities (seen only in animals)

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, the breakdown of red blood cells

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, the breakdown of red blood cells

Sulfonamides

When given late in pregnancy, jaundice and, without treatment, brain damage (kernicterus) in the newborn

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, the breakdown of red blood cells

Slowed bone growth, permanent yellowing of the teeth, and increased risk of cavities in the child

Occasionally, liver failure in the pregnant woman

Defects of the brain and spinal cord (neural tube defects), such as spina bifida

Anticoagulants

Possible risk of bleeding in the pregnant woman or fetus

Rarely causes thrombocytopenia (a decrease in the number of platelets, which help blood clot) in the pregnant woman, possibly resulting in excessive bleeding

Birth defects including malformed bones, intellectual disability, congenital cataracts, and other problems with the eyes in the fetus

Bleeding problems in the fetus and the pregnant woman

Antidepressants

Possible risk of birth defects in first trimester; likely safe in pregnancy

When taken during the first trimester, increased risk of birth defects (particularly heart defects)

When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome (which includes dizziness, anxiety, irritability, fatigue, nausea, chills, and muscle aches) and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (the arteries to the lungs remain narrowed after delivery, limiting blood flow to the lungs and thus the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream)

When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

When taken during the first trimester, increased risk of birth defects, particularly heart defects

When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome

Antiemetic medications (used to relieve nausea)

No increased risk of birth defects

When taken during the third trimester and/or delivery, abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) or a blood disorder (methemoglobinemia) may potentially occur in the newborn

Birth defects seen only in animals

No conclusive evidence of birth defects in animals

When taken during the first trimester, possible risk of congenital heart disease

No conclusive evidence of birth defects in animals

Possible risk of bleeding in the newborn

Antifungal medications

No increased risk of birth defects, but no well-designed studies done in pregnant women

No increased risk of birth defects after a single low dose

When high doses are taken for most or all of the first trimester, increased risk of birth defects, such as abnormalities in the heart, face, skull, ribs, and limbs

No increased risk of birth defects when applied to the skin

When taken by mouth, side effects in animal studies

When inserted into the vagina, no increased risk of birth defects

No increased risk of birth defects

When inserted into the vagina, no increased risk of birth defects

Antihistamines

Possibly in male newborns, a birth defect of the urethra in which the opening of the urethra is in the wrong place on the penis (hypospadias); likely safe in pregnancy

Birth defects in rodents but no proof of this effect in humans

Antihypertensive medications

Aldosterone antagonists

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

When taken late in pregnancy, possible kidney damage in the fetus, a reduction in the amount of fluid around the developing fetus (amniotic fluid), and defects of the face, limbs, and lungs

Beta-blockers

growth restriction) and preterm birth

Low blood pressure in the mother

Calcium channel blockers

Thiazide diuretics

A decrease in the levels of oxygen, sodium, and potassium and in the number of platelets in the fetus's blood

Inadequate growth of the fetus

Antipsychotic medications

When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) and/or withdrawal symptoms in newborns following delivery

Harmful effects in animals

When taken during the first trimester, possible birth defects in the limbs

When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of the following:

  • Repetitive, involuntary movements (extrapyramidal symptoms)

  • Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of medication withdrawal) in the newborn because at birth, passage of the medication from the mother through the placenta stops

No evidence of harmful effects in animals

When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of the following:

  • Repetitive, involuntary movements

  • Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of medication withdrawal) in the newborn because at birth, passage of the medication from the mother through the placenta stops

Harmful effects in animals

When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of the following:

  • Repetitive, involuntary movements

  • Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of medication withdrawal) in the newborn because at birth, passage of the medication from the mother through the placenta stops

Antiseizure medications

Increased risk of birth defects, including neural tube defects (such as spina bifida)

Bleeding problems in the newborn (hemorrhagic disease of the newborn), which can be prevented if pregnant women take vitamin K by mouth every day for a month before delivery or if the newborn is given an injection of vitamin K soon after birth

No substantial increased risk of birth defects

Additional data regarding effects required

Minor bone abnormalities seen in animals

No substantial increased risk in people

Increased risk of birth defects, including neural tube defects (such as spina bifida)

Bleeding problems in the newborn

Increased risk of birth defects (such as cleft lip and heart defects)

Bleeding problems in the newborn

Trimethadione

High risk of birth defects (such as cleft palate and defects of the heart, skull, face, hands, and abdomen)

Risk of a miscarriage

Valproate

Increased risk of birth defects, including cleft palate, neural tube defects (such as a meningomyelocele), and defects of the heart, face, skull, spine, and limbs

Chemotherapy drugs

Actinomycin

Possibility of birth defects (seen only in animals)

Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot

Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)

Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot

Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)

Possibility of birth defects (seen in animals)

Abnormalities in sperm in male children

Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot

Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)

Heart problems for the mother, depending on the dose taken

Birth defects

Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot

Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)

Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot

Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)

Possibility of birth defects (seen only in animals)

Possibility of birth defects (seen only in animals)

Mood-stabilizing medication

When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) and/or withdrawal symptoms in newborns following delivery

When taken during the first trimester, increased risk of birth defects (mainly of the heart)

When taken later in pregnancy, lethargy, reduced muscle tone, poor feeding, underactivity of the thyroid gland, and nephrogenic diabetes insipidus in the newborn

Harmful effects in animals

No evidence of increased risk of birth defects, but no well-designed studies done in pregnant women

When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of the following:

  • Repetitive, involuntary movements

  • Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of medication withdrawal) in the newborn because at birth, passage of the medication from the mother through the placenta stops

Diabetes (hypoglycemic) medications

Chlorpropamide

A very low blood sugar level in the newborn

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

When taken in large doses, possibly miscarriage during the first trimester, a delay in the start of labor, premature closing of the connection between the aorta and artery to the lungs (ductus arteriosus), jaundice, necrotizing enterocolitis (damage to the lining of the intestine), and (occasionally) brain damage in the fetus (kernicterus) and bleeding problems in a woman during and after delivery and/or in the newborn

When taken late in pregnancy, a reduction in the amount of fluid around the developing fetus

Opioids

No evidence of increased risk of birth defects but may have other harmful effects on the fetus or newborn

Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of opioid withdrawal) in the newborn because, at birth, passage of the medication from the mother through the placenta stops

Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of opioid withdrawal) in the newborn, possibly occurring 6 hours to 8 days after birth

If high doses are given in the hour before delivery, possibly drowsiness and a slowed heart rate in the newborn

Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of opioid withdrawal) in the newborn

Sex hormones

When taken very early in pregnancy, masculinization of a female fetus’s genitals, sometimes requiring surgery for correction

Hormonal contraceptives (birth control pills, patches, or rings; contraceptive injections or implants; hormonal intrauterine devices [IUDs])

Exposure to estrogen-progestin contraceptives prior to conception or during pregnancy does not appear to be associated with an increased risk of major birth defects

Safe in second or third trimester of pregnancy

Exposure during pregnancy not associated with increased risk of major birth defects

Skin treatment

Birth defects, such as heart defects, small ears, and hydrocephalus (sometimes called water on the brain)

Intellectual disability

Risk of miscarriage

Thyroid medications

Preferred treatment of hypothyroidism during pregnancy; safe in pregnancy

An enlarged or underactive thyroid gland in the fetus

Facial and scalp defects in the newborn

Other potential abnormalities

An enlarged or underactive thyroid gland in the fetus

Liver damage in the mother

Radioactive iodine

Destruction of the thyroid gland in the fetus

When given near the end of the first trimester, a very overactive and enlarged thyroid gland in the fetus

Increased risk of childhood cancer

Triiodothyronine

An overactive and enlarged thyroid gland in the fetus

Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines

No known safety concerns for pregnant people or for their fetuses or newborns

Inactivated influenza vaccine

No safety concerns for pregnant people or for fetuses or newborns

Tetanus, reduced diphtheria toxoid, acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine

No safety concerns for pregnant people or for fetuses or newborns

Live-virus vaccines such as those formeasles, mumps, and rubella; chickenpox (varicella); polio; and yellow fever

With rubella and varicella vaccines, potential infection of the placenta and developing fetus

With other live vaccines, potential but unknown risks

Other medications

Corticosteroids

Possibly a cleft lip when taken during the first trimester

No increased risks at the doses usually used

Possible harmful effects on the liver or damage to the peripheral nerves (causing abnormal sensations and/or weakness)

Narrowing of the blood vessels in the placenta, possibly reducing the amount of oxygen and nutrients the fetus receives and thus resulting in inadequate growth before birth

Possible risk of a defect in the wall of the abdomen that allows the intestines to protrude outside the body (called gastroschisis)

Vitamin K

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis)

* Women who are pregnant or are planning to become pregnancy should talk with their doctor about the risks and benefits of medications before stopping or starting any medication. Unless medically necessary, medications should not be used during pregnancy. However, some medications are essential to maintain the health of the pregnant woman or the fetus, and women should not stop taking these before consulting their doctor.

† Opioids are used to relieve pain. However, they also cause an exaggerated sense of well-being, and if used too much, they can cause dependence and addiction.

G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.

