Some Medications and Risk of Problems During Pregnancy*
Examples
Possible Problems
Anti-anxiety medications
When taken late in pregnancy, very slow breathing or a withdrawal syndrome (causing irritability, shaking, and exaggerated reflexes) in the newborn
Antibiotics
Damage to the fetus's ear (ototoxicity), resulting in variable deafness
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, the breakdown of red blood cells
Possibly gray baby syndrome (a serious and often fatal disorder)
Possibility of bone and joint abnormalities (seen only in animals)
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, the breakdown of red blood cells
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, the breakdown of red blood cells
When given late in pregnancy, jaundice and, without treatment, brain damage (kernicterus) in the newborn
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, the breakdown of red blood cells
Slowed bone growth, permanent yellowing of the teeth, and increased risk of cavities in the child
Occasionally, liver failure in the pregnant woman
Defects of the brain and spinal cord (neural tube defects), such as spina bifida
Possible risk of bleeding in the pregnant woman or fetus
Rarely causes thrombocytopenia (a decrease in the number of platelets, which help blood clot) in the pregnant woman, possibly resulting in excessive bleeding
Birth defects including malformed bones, intellectual disability, congenital cataracts, and other problems with the eyes in the fetus
Bleeding problems in the fetus and the pregnant woman
Antidepressants
Possible risk of birth defects in first trimester; likely safe in pregnancy
When taken during the first trimester, increased risk of birth defects (particularly heart defects)
When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome (which includes dizziness, anxiety, irritability, fatigue, nausea, chills, and muscle aches) and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (the arteries to the lungs remain narrowed after delivery, limiting blood flow to the lungs and thus the amount of oxygen in the bloodstream)
When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
When taken during the first trimester, increased risk of birth defects, particularly heart defects
When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
When taken during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome
Antiemetic medications (used to relieve nausea)
No increased risk of birth defects
When taken during the third trimester and/or delivery, abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) or a blood disorder (methemoglobinemia) may potentially occur in the newborn
Birth defects seen only in animals
No conclusive evidence of birth defects in animals
When taken during the first trimester, possible risk of congenital heart disease
No conclusive evidence of birth defects in animals
Possible risk of bleeding in the newborn
Antifungal medications
No increased risk of birth defects, but no well-designed studies done in pregnant women
No increased risk of birth defects after a single low dose
When high doses are taken for most or all of the first trimester, increased risk of birth defects, such as abnormalities in the heart, face, skull, ribs, and limbs
No increased risk of birth defects when applied to the skin
When taken by mouth, side effects in animal studies
When inserted into the vagina, no increased risk of birth defects
No increased risk of birth defects
When inserted into the vagina, no increased risk of birth defects
Antihistamines
Possibly in male newborns, a birth defect of the urethra in which the opening of the urethra is in the wrong place on the penis (hypospadias); likely safe in pregnancy
Birth defects in rodents but no proof of this effect in humans
Antihypertensive medications
When taken late in pregnancy, possible kidney damage in the fetus, a reduction in the amount of fluid around the developing fetus (amniotic fluid), and defects of the face, limbs, and lungs
growth restriction) and preterm birth
Low blood pressure in the mother
A decrease in the levels of oxygen, sodium, and potassium and in the number of platelets in the fetus's blood
Inadequate growth of the fetus
Antipsychotic medications
When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) and/or withdrawal symptoms in newborns following delivery
Harmful effects in animals
When taken during the first trimester, possible birth defects in the limbs
When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of the following:
No evidence of harmful effects in animals
When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of the following:
Harmful effects in animals
When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of the following:
Increased risk of birth defects, including neural tube defects (such as spina bifida)
Bleeding problems in the newborn (hemorrhagic disease of the newborn), which can be prevented if pregnant women take vitamin K by mouth every day for a month before delivery or if the newborn is given an injection of vitamin K soon after birth
No substantial increased risk of birth defects
Additional data regarding effects required
Minor bone abnormalities seen in animals
No substantial increased risk in people
Increased risk of birth defects, including neural tube defects (such as spina bifida)
Bleeding problems in the newborn
Increased risk of birth defects (such as cleft lip and heart defects)
Bleeding problems in the newborn
Trimethadione
High risk of birth defects (such as cleft palate and defects of the heart, skull, face, hands, and abdomen)
Risk of a miscarriage
Valproate
Increased risk of birth defects, including cleft palate, neural tube defects (such as a meningomyelocele), and defects of the heart, face, skull, spine, and limbs
Chemotherapy drugs
Actinomycin
Possibility of birth defects (seen only in animals)
Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot
Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)
Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot
Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)
Possibility of birth defects (seen in animals)
Abnormalities in sperm in male children
Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot
Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)
Heart problems for the mother, depending on the dose taken
Birth defects
Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot
Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)
Birth defects such as underdevelopment of the lower jaw, cleft palate, abnormal development of the skull bones, spinal defects, ear defects, and clubfoot
Inadequate growth of the fetus (growth restriction)
Possibility of birth defects (seen only in animals)
Possibility of birth defects (seen only in animals)
Mood-stabilizing medication
When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) and/or withdrawal symptoms in newborns following delivery
When taken during the first trimester, increased risk of birth defects (mainly of the heart)
When taken later in pregnancy, lethargy, reduced muscle tone, poor feeding, underactivity of the thyroid gland, and nephrogenic diabetes insipidus in the newborn
Harmful effects in animals
No evidence of increased risk of birth defects, but no well-designed studies done in pregnant women
When taken during the third trimester, increased risk of the following:
Chlorpropamide
A very low blood sugar level in the newborn
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
When taken in large doses, possibly miscarriage during the first trimester, a delay in the start of labor, premature closing of the connection between the aorta and artery to the lungs (ductus arteriosus), jaundice, necrotizing enterocolitis (damage to the lining of the intestine), and (occasionally) brain damage in the fetus (kernicterus) and bleeding problems in a woman during and after delivery and/or in the newborn
When taken late in pregnancy, a reduction in the amount of fluid around the developing fetus
No evidence of increased risk of birth defects but may have other harmful effects on the fetus or newborn
Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of opioid withdrawal) in the newborn because, at birth, passage of the medication from the mother through the placenta stops
Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of opioid withdrawal) in the newborn, possibly occurring 6 hours to 8 days after birth
If high doses are given in the hour before delivery, possibly drowsiness and a slowed heart rate in the newborn
Restlessness, irritability, shaking, difficulty breathing, and feeding problems (symptoms of opioid withdrawal) in the newborn
Sex hormones
When taken very early in pregnancy, masculinization of a female fetus’s genitals, sometimes requiring surgery for correction
Hormonal contraceptives (birth control pills, patches, or rings; contraceptive injections or implants; hormonal intrauterine devices [IUDs])
Exposure to estrogen-progestin contraceptives prior to conception or during pregnancy does not appear to be associated with an increased risk of major birth defects
Safe in second or third trimester of pregnancy
Exposure during pregnancy not associated with increased risk of major birth defects
Skin treatment
Birth defects, such as heart defects, small ears, and hydrocephalus (sometimes called water on the brain)
Intellectual disability
Risk of miscarriage
Thyroid medications
Preferred treatment of hypothyroidism during pregnancy; safe in pregnancy
An enlarged or underactive thyroid gland in the fetus
Facial and scalp defects in the newborn
Other potential abnormalities
An enlarged or underactive thyroid gland in the fetus
Liver damage in the mother
Radioactive iodine
Destruction of the thyroid gland in the fetus
When given near the end of the first trimester, a very overactive and enlarged thyroid gland in the fetus
Increased risk of childhood cancer
Triiodothyronine
An overactive and enlarged thyroid gland in the fetus
Vaccines
No known safety concerns for pregnant people or for their fetuses or newborns
No safety concerns for pregnant people or for fetuses or newborns
Tetanus, reduced diphtheria toxoid, acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine
No safety concerns for pregnant people or for fetuses or newborns
Live-virus vaccines such as those formeasles, mumps, and rubella; chickenpox (varicella); polio; and yellow fever
With rubella and varicella vaccines, potential infection of the placenta and developing fetus
With other live vaccines, potential but unknown risks
Other medications
Corticosteroids
Possibly a cleft lip when taken during the first trimester
No increased risks at the doses usually used
Possible harmful effects on the liver or damage to the peripheral nerves (causing abnormal sensations and/or weakness)
Narrowing of the blood vessels in the placenta, possibly reducing the amount of oxygen and nutrients the fetus receives and thus resulting in inadequate growth before birth
Possible risk of a defect in the wall of the abdomen that allows the intestines to protrude outside the body (called gastroschisis)
Vitamin K
In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis)
* Women who are pregnant or are planning to become pregnancy should talk with their doctor about the risks and benefits of medications before stopping or starting any medication. Unless medically necessary, medications should not be used during pregnancy. However, some medications are essential to maintain the health of the pregnant woman or the fetus, and women should not stop taking these before consulting their doctor.
† Opioids are used to relieve pain. However, they also cause an exaggerated sense of well-being, and if used too much, they can cause dependence and addiction.
G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.