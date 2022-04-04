Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination, including a neurologic examination with a mental status examination (which evaluates the ability to pay attention, memory, mood, and ability to think abstractly, follow commands, and use language, among other things). What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a possible cause of the changes and the tests that may need to be done (see table Some Causes and Features of Personality and Behavior Changes).

Questions include when symptoms began. Many mental disorders begin in a person's teens or 20s. If a mental disorder begins during middle age or later, especially if there is no obvious trigger (such as loss of a loved one), the cause is more likely to be a physical disorder. A physical disorder is also more likely to be the cause when mental symptoms change significantly during middle age or later in people with a chronic mental disorder. If changes began recently and suddenly in people of any age, doctors ask about conditions that can trigger such changes. For example, they ask whether people have just started or stopped taking a prescription or recreational drug.

Doctors ask about other symptoms that may suggest a cause, such as

Palpitations: Possibly an overactive thyroid gland or use or withdrawal of a drug

Tremors: Parkinson disease or withdrawal of a drug

Difficulty walking or speaking: Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson disease, stroke, or intoxication from an opioid or a sedative

Headache: Brain infection, brain tumor, or bleeding in the brain (hemorrhage)

Numbness or tingling: A stroke, multiple sclerosis, or a vitamin deficiency

People are also asked whether they have previously been diagnosed and treated for a mental or seizure disorder. If they have been treated, doctors ask whether they have stopped taking their drugs or decreased the dose. However, because people with mental disorders may also develop physical disorders, doctors do not automatically assume that any new abnormal behavior is caused by the mental disorder.

Doctors ask about physical disorders people have (such as diabetes) and about their lifestyle (such as their marital status, job situation, educational background, use of alcohol, tobacco, and recreational drugs, and living arrangements). Doctors also ask whether family members have had any physical disorders that can cause mental symptoms (such as multiple sclerosis).

During the physical examination, doctors look for signs of physical disorders that can cause changes in mental status, particularly the following:



Confusion or delirium (suggesting drug intoxication or withdrawal)

Abnormalities during the neurologic examination, such as difficulty forming words or understanding language (possibly suggesting a brain disorder)

Confusion and delirium are more likely to result from a physical disorder. People with mental disorders are rarely confused or delirious. However, many physical disorders that cause changes in behavior do not cause confusion or delirium, but they often cause other symptoms that may appear to be a mental disorder.

Doctors bend the person's neck forward. If doing so is difficult or painful, meningitis may be the cause. Doctors check the legs and abdomen for swelling, which may result from kidney or liver failure. If the skin or whites of the eyes look yellow, the cause may be liver failure.

Doctors may examine the interior of the eyes with a handheld device that looks like a small flashlight (called an ophthalmoscope). If doctors see swelling in part of the optic nerve (papilledema), pressure within the skull may be increased, and tumors or bleeding in the brain may be the cause of the mental symptoms.