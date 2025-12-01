Most cases of hypoglycemia occur in people with diabetes and are caused by insulin or other medications (especially, sulfonylureas such as glyburide, glipizide, and glimepiride, see or other medications (especially, sulfonylureas such as glyburide, glipizide, and glimepiride, seeMedication Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus: Oral Antihyperglycemic Medications) that they take to lower the levels of glucose in their blood. Hypoglycemia is more common when intense efforts are made to keep the glucose levels in the blood as close to normal as possible, or when people who take insulin do not check blood glucose levels frequently enough. People with diabetes who reduce food intake or who develop ) that they take to lower the levels of glucose in their blood. Hypoglycemia is more common when intense efforts are made to keep the glucose levels in the blood as close to normal as possible, or when people who take insulin do not check blood glucose levels frequently enough. People with diabetes who reduce food intake or who developchronic kidney disease are more likely to have hypoglycemia. Older adults are more susceptible than younger people to hypoglycemia resulting from sulfonylurea medications.

If, after taking a dose of a medication for diabetes, a person eats less than usual or is more physically active than normal, the medication may lower the level of glucose in the blood too much. People with type 1 diabetes or people with long-standing type 2 diabetes (at least 10 years) are more prone to hypoglycemia in these situations because they may not produce enough glucagon or epinephrine to counteract a low level of glucose in the blood.

Certain medications other than those for diabetes, most notably pentamidine, used to treat a form of pneumonia that occurs most often as part of advanced HIV, and quinine, used to treat muscle cramps, occasionally cause hypoglycemia.

An uncommon type of medication-related hypoglycemia sometimes occurs in people who secretly take insulin or other medications that treat diabetes as part of a psychologic disorder such as factitious disorder imposed on self (previously called Munchausen syndrome).