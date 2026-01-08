In bipolar disorder (formerly called manic-depressive disorder), episodes of depression alternate with episodes of mania (or a less severe form of mania called hypomania). Mania is characterized by excessive feelings of elation and confidence or physical activity that are greatly out of proportion to the situation, and people may engage in risky behaviors.

Heredity plays a part in bipolar disorder.

Episodes of depression and mania may occur separately or together.

People have 1 or more periods of excessive sadness and loss of interest in life and 1 or more periods of elation, extreme energy, and often irritability, with periods of relatively normal mood in between.

Doctors base the diagnosis on the pattern of symptoms.

Medications that stabilize mood, such as lithium and certain antiseizure medications, and sometimes psychotherapy can help.

The name bipolar disorder is based on the shift in moods between 2 extremes, or poles, of mood disorders—depression and mania. It affects about 2% of the U.S. population to some degree. Worldwide, bipolar disorder affects men and women almost equally. Bipolar disorder usually begins in a person’s teens, 20s, or 30s. Bipolar disorder in children is rare.

Most bipolar disorders can be classified as either

Bipolar I disorder: People have had at least 1 full-fledged manic episode (one that prevents them from functioning normally or that includes delusions) and usually have also had depressive episodes.

Bipolar II disorder: People have had major depressive episodes and at least 1 less severe manic (hypomanic) episode, but no full-fledged manic episodes.

Some people have episodes that resemble a bipolar disorder but are milder and do not meet the specific criteria for bipolar I or bipolar II disorder. Such episodes may be classified as an unspecified bipolar disorder or cyclothymic disorder.

Bipolar and related disorders may also be caused by another medical condition, or substance use. (See table Some Causes of Mania for examples.)

Causes of Bipolar Disorder The exact cause of bipolar disorder is not known. Heredity is estimated to be involved in the development of this disorder in a majority of cases. Also, in people with bipolar disorder, certain substances the body produces, such as the neurotransmitters norepinephrine or serotonin, may not be regulated normally. (Neurotransmitters are substances that nerve cells use to communicate.) Bipolar disorder sometimes begins after a stressful event, or such an event triggers another episode. However, no cause-and-effect relationship has been proved. The manic symptoms in bipolar disorder can occur for other reasons, such as certain illnesses, for example, high levels of thyroid hormone (hyperthyroidism). Also, manic episodes may be caused or triggered by medications (such as steroids, sometimes called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids) or illicit drugs (such as cocaine and amphetamines). Table Some Causes of Mania Table

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder In bipolar disorder, episodes of symptoms alternate with virtually symptom-free periods (remissions). Episodes last anywhere from a few weeks to 6 months. Cycles—time from onset of one episode to onset of the next—vary in length. Some people have infrequent episodes, perhaps only a few over a lifetime, whereas others have 4 or more episodes each year (called rapid cycling). Despite this large variation, the cycle time for each person is relatively consistent. Episodes consist of depression, mania, or less severe mania (hypomania). Only a minority of people alternate between mania and depression during each cycle. In most, one or the other predominates to some extent. People with bipolar disorder may attempt or complete suicide. Over their lifetime, they are at least 20 to 60 times more likely to complete suicide than the general population, and up to 20% of people with bipolar disorder die by suicide.

Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder A doctor's evaluation, based on standard psychiatric diagnostic criteria

Blood and urine tests to rule out other general medical conditions and use of illicit drugs Hidden Disability: Bipolar Dis... video The diagnosis of bipolar disorder is based on specific lists of symptoms (criteria). However, people with mania may not accurately report their symptoms because they do not think anything is wrong with them. So doctors often have to obtain information from family members. People and their family members can use a short questionnaire to help them evaluate the risk of bipolar disorder (see Mood Disorder Questionnaire). Doctors also ask people whether they have any thoughts about suicide. Doctors review the medications being taken to check whether any could contribute to the symptoms. Doctors may also check for signs of other general medical conditions that may be contributing to symptoms. For example, they may do blood tests to check for hyperthyroidism and blood or urine tests to check for illicit drug use. Doctors determine whether people are experiencing an episode of mania or depression so that the correct treatment can be given. They also evaluate the person for other mental health disorders.