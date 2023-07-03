People with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) have obsessions—thoughts, images, or urges that occur over and over even though people do not want them to. These obsessions intrude even when people are thinking about and doing other things. Also, obsessions usually cause great distress or anxiety. The themes of the obsessions include harm (to self or others), cleaning or contamination, forbidden or taboo thoughts (for example, aggressive or sexual obsessions), and the need for symmetry.

Common obsessions include the following:

Concerns about contamination (for example, worrying that touching doorknobs will cause disease)

Doubts (for example, worrying that the front door was not locked)

Concern that items are not perfectly lined up or even

Because the obsessions are not pleasurable, people often try to ignore and/or control them.

Compulsions (also called rituals) are one way people respond to their obsessions. For example, they may feel driven to do something—repetitive, purposeful, and intentional—to try to prevent or relieve the anxiety caused by their obsessions.

Common compulsions include the following:

Washing or cleaning to be rid of contamination

Checking to allay doubt (for example, checking many times to make sure a door is locked)

Counting (for example, repeating an action a certain number of times)

Ordering (for example, arranging tableware or workspace items in a specific pattern)

Most rituals, such as excessive handwashing or repeated checking to make sure a door has been locked, can be observed. Other rituals, such as repetitive counting in one's mind or quietly mumbling statements intended to diminish danger, cannot be observed.

Rituals may have to be done in a precise way according to rigid rules. The rituals may or may not be logically connected to the obsession. When compulsions are logically connected to the obsession (for example, showering to avoid being dirty or checking the stove to prevent fire), they are clearly excessive. For example, people may shower for hours each day or always check the stove 30 times before they leave the house. All obsessions and rituals are time-consuming. People may spend hours each day on them. They may cause so much distress or interfere with functioning so much that people are incapacitated.

Most people with OCD have both obsessions and compulsions.

Most people with OCD are at least somewhat aware that their obsessive thoughts do not reflect actual risks or reality and that their compulsive behaviors are excessive. However, a few people are convinced that their obsessions are well-founded and that their compulsions are reasonable.

Most people with OCD are aware that their compulsive behaviors are excessive. Thus, they may perform their rituals secretly, even though the rituals may occupy several hours each day.

As a result of OCD symptoms, relationships may deteriorate, and people with OCD may do less well in school, at work, or in other aspects of daily functioning.

Many people with OCD also have other mental health disorders. About 76% of people with OCD also have a lifetime diagnosis of an anxiety disorder, about 41% have a lifetime diagnosis of major depressive disorder, and 23 to 32% have obsessive-compulsive personality disorder.

About 35 to 50% of people with OCD have suicidal thoughts at some point, and about 10 to 15% attempt suicide. Risk of a suicide attempt is increased if people also have major depressive disorder (see Suicidal Behavior).