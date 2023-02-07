Delirium is a sudden, fluctuating, and usually reversible disturbance of mental function. It is characterized by an inability to pay attention, disorientation, an inability to think clearly, and fluctuations in the level of alertness (consciousness).

Many disorders, medications, recreational drugs, and poisons cause delirium.

Doctors base the diagnosis on symptoms and results of a physical examination, and they use blood, urine, and imaging tests to identify the cause.

Promptly correcting or treating the condition causing delirium usually cures it.

(See also Overview of Delirium and Dementia.)

Delirium is an abnormal mental state, not a disease. Although the term has a specific medical definition, it is often used to describe any type of confusion.

Although delirium and dementia both affect thinking, they are different.

Delirium affects mainly attention, and dementia affects mainly memory.

Delirium begins suddenly and often has a definite beginning point. Dementia typically begins gradually and has no definite beginning point (see table Comparing Delirium and Dementia).

Delirium is never normal and often indicates a usually serious, newly developed problem, especially in older people. People who have delirium need immediate medical attention. If the cause of delirium is identified and corrected quickly, delirium can usually be cured.

Because delirium is a temporary condition, determining how many people have it is difficult. Delirium affects 15 to 50% of hospitalized people.

Delirium may occur at any age but is more common among older people. Delirium is common among residents of nursing homes. When delirium occurs in younger people, it is usually due to drug use (prescription, over-the-counter, or recreational) or a life-threatening disorder.

Causes of Delirium Development or worsening of many disorders can cause delirium. Any person can become delirious when extremely ill or taking medications or drugs that affect brain function (psychoactive medications or drugs). Overall, the most common causes of delirium are the following: Drugs or medications (particularly those with anticholinergic effects or psychoactive effects) and opioids

Dehydration

Infections, such as pneumonia, a bloodstream infection (sepsis), infections that affect the whole body or cause a fever, and urinary tract infections

Kidney failure, liver failure, and a low level of oxygen in the blood (hypoxia, as can occur in pneumonia), especially when these disorders begin suddenly and progress rapidly Other causes include hospitalization, surgery, withdrawal of a drug that has been taken for a long time, certain disorders, and poisons. Delirium often develops during hospitalization in people who have dementia. Delirium can result from less severe conditions in older people and in people who have had a stroke or who have dementia, Parkinson disease, or brain damage due to another condition. Less severe conditions that can trigger delirium include Minor illnesses (such as a urinary tract infection)

Severe constipation

Pain

Use of a bladder catheter (a thin tube used to drain urine from the bladder)

Dehydration

Prolonged sleep deprivation

Sensory deprivation (including being socially isolated and not having access to needed eyeglasses or hearing aids) In some people, no cause can be identified. Hospitalization Being in unfamiliar surroundings such as a hospital, particularly in an intensive care unit (ICU), can contribute to or trigger delirium. In ICUs, people are isolated in a room that typically has no windows or clocks. Thus, people are deprived of normal sensory stimulation and can become disoriented. Sleep is disturbed by staff members who awaken people during the night to monitor and treat them and by loud beeping monitors, intercoms, voices in the hallway, and alarms. Furthermore, most people in ICUs have serious disorders and may be treated with medications that can trigger delirium. People in ICUs may have seizures that do not cause convulsions (called nonconvulsive seizures). These seizures can cause delirium, but the seizures may not be recognized because they do not cause convulsions or other typical symptoms of seizures. If the seizures are not recognized, they may not be treated appropriately and promptly. Surgery Delirium is also very common after surgery, probably because of the stress of surgery, the anesthetics used during surgery, and the pain relievers (analgesics) used after surgery. Delirium may also develop when people who are about to have surgery do not have access to a substance they have been using, such as a recreational drug, alcohol, or tobacco. When people stop using such substances, they may have withdrawal symptoms, including delirium. Drug use The most common reversible cause of delirium is use of medications and recreational drugs. In younger people, using recreational drugs and acute intoxication with alcohol are common causes. In older people, prescription medications are usually the cause. Psychoactive drugs directly affect nerve cells in the brain, sometimes causing delirium. They include the following: Opioids

Sedatives (including benzodiazepines and sleep aids)

Antipsychotics

Antidepressants Many other drugs can also cause delirium. The following are some examples: Medications with anticholinergic effects, including many over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamines

Amphetamines and , which are stimulants



Medications that lower blood pressure (antihypertensive drugs, including beta-blockers)

Corticosteroids





Diagnosis of Delirium A doctor's evaluation

Mental status testing

Blood, urine, and imaging tests to check for possible causes Doctors suspect delirium based on symptoms, particularly when people cannot pay attention and when their ability to pay attention fluctuates from one moment to the next. However, mild delirium may be difficult to recognize. Doctors may not recognize delirium in hospitalized people. Most people thought to have delirium are hospitalized to evaluate them and protect them from injuring themselves or others. Diagnostic procedures can be done quickly and safely in the hospital, and any disorders detected can be treated quickly. Because delirium may be caused by a serious disorder (which could be rapidly fatal), doctors try to identify the cause as quickly as possible. Treating the cause, once identified, can often reverse the delirium. Doctors first try to distinguish delirium from other disorders that affect mental function. Doctors do so by collecting as much information about the person’s medical history as possible, by doing a physical examination, and by testing. Medical history Friends, family members, or other observers are asked for information because people with delirium are usually unable to answer. Questions include the following: How the confusion began (suddenly or gradually)

How quickly it progressed

What the person’s physical and mental health has been like

What drugs (including alcohol and recreational drugs, especially if the person is younger) and dietary supplements (including medicinal herbs) the person uses

Whether any drugs have been started or stopped recently Information may also come from medical records, the police, emergency medical personnel, or evidence such as pill bottles and certain documents. Documents such as a checkbook, recent letters, or notification of unpaid bills or missed appointments can indicate a change in mental function. If delirium is accompanied by agitation and hallucinations, delusions, or paranoia, it must be distinguished from a psychosis due to a psychiatric disorder, such as manic-depressive illness or schizophrenia. Typically, people with a psychosis due to a psychiatric disorder do not have confusion or memory loss, and the level of consciousness does not change. Psychotic behavior that begins during old age usually indicates delirium or dementia. Table Delirium or Psychosis? Table Physical examination During the physical examination, doctors check for signs of disorders that can cause delirium, such as infections and dehydration. A neurologic examination is also done. Mental status testing People who may have delirium are given a mental status test. First, they are asked questions to determine whether the main problem is being unable to pay attention. For example, they are read a short list and asked to repeat it. Doctors must determine whether people take in (register) what is read to them. People with delirium cannot. The mental status test also includes other questions and tasks, such as testing short-term and long-term memory, naming objects, writing sentences, and copying shapes. People with delirium may be too confused, agitated, or withdrawn to respond to this test. Testing Samples of blood and urine are usually taken and analyzed to check for disorders that doctors think may be causing delirium. For example, abnormalities in electrolyte and blood sugar levels and liver and kidney disorders are common causes of delirium. So doctors usually do blood tests to measure electrolyte and blood sugar levels and to evaluate how well the liver and kidneys are functioning. If doctors suspect a thyroid disorder, tests may be done to evaluate how well the thyroid gland is functioning. Or if doctors suspect that certain medications may be the cause, they may do tests to measure medication levels in the blood. These tests can help determine whether the levels are high enough to have harmful effects and whether a person took an overdose. Cultures may be done to look for infections. A chest x-ray may be done to determine whether pneumonia may be the cause of delirium, especially in older people who are breathing fast, whether or not they have a fever or cough. Computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain is usually done. Sometimes a test that records the brain's electrical activity (electroencephalography, or EEG) is done to determine whether the delirium is caused by a seizure disorder. Electrocardiography (ECG), pulse oximetry (using a sensor that measures oxygen levels in the blood), and a chest x-ray may be used to evaluate how well the heart and lungs are functioning. In people with a fever or headache, a spinal tap (lumbar puncture) may be done to obtain cerebrospinal fluid for analysis. Such analysis helps doctors rule out infection of or bleeding around the brain and spinal cord as possible causes.

Treatment of Delirium Treatment of the cause

General measures

Measures to manage agitation Most people who have delirium are hospitalized. However, when the cause of delirium can be corrected readily (for example, when the cause is low blood sugar), people are observed for a short time in the emergency department and can then return home. Treatment of the cause Once the cause is identified, it is promptly corrected or treated. For example, doctors treat infections with antibiotics, dehydration with fluids and electrolytes given intravenously, and delirium due to stopping alcohol with benzodiazepines (as well as measures to help people not start drinking alcohol again). Prompt treatment of the disorder causing delirium usually prevents permanent brain damage and may result in a complete recovery. Any medications that may be making the delirium worse are stopped if possible. General measures General measures are also important. The environment is kept as quiet and calm as possible. It should be well-lit to enable people to recognize what and who is in their room and where they are. Placing clocks, calendars, and family photographs in the room can help with orientation. At every opportunity, staff and family members should reassure people and remind them of the time and place. Procedures should be explained before and as they are done. People who need glasses or hearing aids should have access to them. People who have delirium are prone to many problems, including dehydration, undernutrition, incontinence, falls, and pressure sores. Preventing such problems requires meticulous care. Thus, people, particularly older people, may benefit from treatment managed by an interdisciplinary team, which includes a doctor, physical and occupational therapists, nurses, and social workers. Management of agitation People who are extremely agitated or who have hallucinations may injure themselves or their caregivers. The following measures can help prevent such injuries: Family members are encouraged to stay with the person.

The person is put in a room near the nurses’ station.

The hospital may provide an attendant to stay with the person.

The person's medication regimen is simplified as much as possible.

Devices, such as intravenous lines, bladder catheters, or padded restraints, are not used if possible because they can further confuse and upset the person, increasing the risk of injury. However, sometimes during hospitalization, padded restraints must be used—for example, to keep the person from pulling out intravenous lines and to prevent falls. Restraints are applied carefully by a staff member trained in their use, released at frequent intervals, and stopped as soon as possible because they can upset the person and worsen agitation. Medications are used to manage agitation only after all other measures have been ineffective. Two types of medications are usually used to control agitation, but neither is ideal: Antipsychotic medications are most often used. However, they may prolong or worsen agitation, and some have anticholinergic effectshyperlipidemia) and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. In older people with psychosis and dementia, these medications may increase the risk of stroke, and death.

Benzodiazepines (a type of sedative Doctors are careful when prescribing these medications, particularly for older people. They use the lowest dose possible and stop the medication as soon as possible.