To diagnose papilledema, a doctor uses an ophthalmoscope (a light with magnifying lenses that is used to look into the back of the eye). Often an ophthalmologist (a medical doctor who specializes in the evaluation and treatment of eye disorders) needs to confirm the diagnosis and help determine the cause.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) of the brain and orbits may be used to help determine the cause and monitor the effect of treatment. MR venogram or CT venogram of the head can be done to rule out a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

A lumbar puncture (spinal tap) is done to measure the pressure of the cerebrospinal fluid unless something is seen on the MRI or CT scan indicating a spinal tap is not safe to do. A sample of the cerebrospinal fluid may be examined for evidence of a brain tumor or infection.

Sometimes ultrasonography of the eye is done to distinguish between papilledema and other disorders that cause apparent swelling of the optic nerve. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a specialized technique that uses reflected light to create a more detailed image of the back of the eye and optic nerve. Sometimes other tests are done depending on the suspected cause of the papilledema.